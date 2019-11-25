Amazon Fab Phones Fest starts tonight: Deals, discounts on OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung and more

Amazon is hosting the Fab Phones Fest on its platform starting from midnight on November 26 to November 29, 2019. Apart from deals and discounts on the e-commerce portal, users can avail no-cost EMI options, exchange offers, and mobile protection plan during the sale period.

Amazon has not revealed the specific deals during the Fab Phones Fest sale but it says that there will be up to 40 per cent off on popular smartphones. The sale page on the website hints at the upcoming deals and discounts and it will reveal the major offers today at 6 pm.

As per the landing page of the Fab Phones Fest, Amazon will offer deals on smartphones from brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo, and Oppo. Phones from Xiaomi, Realme, Nokia, Honor, and Huawei will also be sold as part of the sale. However, the site has already revealed the price drop on the Nokia 6.2 smartphone.

The Nokia 6.2 was launched last month for Rs 15,999 for the lone variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. However, during the Fab Phones Fest, it will be available for Rs 13,999. The 10 per cent cashback offer on HDFC Bank Debit Cards and 5 per cent instant discounts on HSBC Cashback Cards will be applicable on the device. The Nokia 6.2 features Snapdragon 636 processor, 16MP+8MP+5MP triple rear camera setup, and 3,500mAh battery.

During the Fab Phones Fest, recently launched Vivo U20 will go on sale for the first time on November 28, 2019, at 12 noon. It is priced at Rs 11,990 for the 4GB+64GB model and Rs 11,990 for the 6GB+64GB model but users can avail extra Rs 1,000 off on prepaid orders. The Vivo U20 features a Snapdragon 675 processor, triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro will also be available to buy during the sale period on November 27, 2019, at 12 noon. It is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB+64GB model, Rs 15,999 for the 6GB+128GB model, and Rs 17,999 for the 8GB+12GB model. Users can save 10 per cent on the phone using the HDFC Bank Debit Cards and up to 1,120 GB 4G data with Airtel. The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a 64MP quad-rear camera setup, MediaTek G90T processor, and 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Xiaomi’s budget smartphone Redmi Note 8 will also go on sale tomorrow with the start of the Fab Phones Fest sale. It is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB+64GB model and Rs 12,999 for the 6GB+128GB model. Users can avail data benefits up to 1,120GB with Airtel on the purchase of the device. The Redmi Note 8 features Snapdragon 665 processor, 48MP quad-rear camera setup, and 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.