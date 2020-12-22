Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale now live: Big discounts on iPhone 11, OnePlus 7T Pro, and more

Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale begins: Check discounts on iPhone 11, OnePlus 7T Pro, and more

Amazon is back with yet another big sale, which is called Fab Phones Fest. During the four-day sale, the e-commerce giant will be offering up to Rs 1,500 instant discount to HDFC cardholders. Some of the popular devices have received a discount and the company is also giving off on exchange for your old phone.

Devices like iPhone 11, OnePlus 7T Pro, Samsung Galaxy M51 are also on sale. Amazon’s latest Fab Phones Fest sale is already live and will go on until December 25. The company is also offering additional discount coupons of more than Rs 5,000 on some devices, but this will only be visible to Prime members. Let’s take a look at the best deals available during the Amazon 2020 sale.

iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 is currently available for Rs 51,999, which is the price for the 64GB storage model. The device was originally launched for Rs 64,900 in India and now with an exchange offer of up to Rs 11,000, you get the device at a much lower price. During Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2020 sale this week, customers can also avail the HDFC bank card offer, which will make the sweater.

OnePlus 7T Pro

The OnePlus 7T Pro is available at its lowest price in India. It is listed on Amazon for Rs 43,999, and if you avail Rs 5,000 discount coupon on OnePlus 7T Haze Blue colour, then you get the handset for Rs 38,999. Amazon says that the discount coupons are valid for a limited period only. For the mentioned price, you will be getting the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. OnePlus originally launched 7T Pro for Rs 53,999. Amazon is also offering up to Rs 11,000 exchange offer, which means that you can buy this device for less than Rs 35,000. If your current smartphone is not very old and is in a decent condition, then you can get a good exchange price.

Samsung Galaxy M51

During the Fab Phones Fest 2020 sale this week, Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy M51 for Rs 22,999 to non-Prime members. If you have the subscription, then you can get the handset for Rs 21,749. There is also an exchange and HDFC bank card offers on this phone, which you can avail to bring down the price. The Galaxy M51 has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display, a 7,000mAh battery, a quad rear camera setup and more.

Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G

The Mi 10T is currently listed on Amazon for Rs 35,999, which is the original price. But, there is a discount of up to Rs 3,000 on ICICI Bank card, Credit EMI and Debit EMI Transactions. If you are an Amazon Prime member, then you can avail Rs 2,000 discount coupon too. This further means that Prime members are getting a total of Rs 5,000 discount, considering they have ICICI bank card. Additionally, you can also save up Rs 13,000 in exchange of your old smartphone.

Redmi 9 Prime

Xiaomi’s Redmi 9 Prime is on sale for Rs 10,999, and for the same, you will get the 4GB RAM + 64GB configuration. Amazon is giving up to Rs 10,050 exchange discount on the Redmi 9 Prime. To recall, the budget device was launched with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display, a 13-megapixel quad rear camera setup, Helio G80 SoC, a 5,020mAh battery with 18W charging, and more.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini

Amazon is still giving Rs 6,000 discount on the recently launched iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini phones. However, this discount is only valid for HDFC bank credit cardholders. The 64GB storage variant of iPhone 12 will cost you Rs 79,900 and the 128GB is priced at Rs 84,900. The base 64GB model of iPhone 12 Mini can be bought for Rs 69,900, as per the e-commerce giant. You do get up to Rs 11,000 exchange offer the devices. Do note that you don’t get an adapter in the box, so you will have to purchase that separately.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd