Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021: Discounts on iPhone 12 mini, Samsung Galaxy M series and more

Amazon India has announced the “Fab Phone Fest” sale March 2021 edition. The sale begins today and will be live until March 25. This is the second-anniversary edition of the sale under which Amazon will offer up to 40 per cent off on smartphones including price cuts, exchange offers, bank discounts and more. The smartphone brands included in the sale are Xiaomi, Samsung (Galaxy M series), OnePlus, Apple’s iPhone, Vivo and Oppo.

For ICICI credit card users, a 10 per cent discount of up to Rs 1,000 will be offered during the sale. Buyers can also get additional exchange offers up to Rs 2,000 alongside no-cost EMI. Prime members with HDFC bank debit and credit cards can also avail the no-cost EMI. On the other hand, buyers can get headsets, power banks and other mobile accessories for a starting price of Rs 199, Rs 399 and Rs 69 respectively.

Here’s a list of top deals on smartphone brands during the Amazon Fab Phone Fest

# Additional bank offers will be available on Xiaomi smartphones including Redmi Note 10 series, Redmi 9 Power and Mi 10i. The Redmi Note 10 series will be available during the flash sales at noon. Buyers can avail up to 12 months of no-cost EMIs during the sale.

# Up to 25 per cent off will be available on Samsung’s top-rated smartphones in the Galaxy M series. Galaxy M12 will get a flat Rs 1,000 discount with bank offer whereas Galaxy M51 with a 7,000 mAh battery will get up to Rs 6,000 discount. The sale also includes budget phones M02 and M02s.

# There is no additional flat discount during the sale of OnePlus devices. The mid-range OnePlus Nord will continue to sell for Rs 29,999 (12GB+256GB). There are no additional discounts on the OnePlus 8 series either despite the OnePlus 9 Series launching on March 23. However, buyers can use bank offers to lower down the price.

# The iPhone 12 mini has got a temporary price cut. It will be available for Rs 67,100 during the sale and as low as Rs 61,100 with bank offers. The 5.4-inch display phone is a compact phone with all the features of the vanilla iPhone 12 launched last year.

# Vivo smartphones will get up to 30 per cent off. With bank offers, buyers can get up to Rs 5,000 off. There is also an additional Rs 2,000 off if you have a smartphone to give in exchange.

# On Oppo smartphones, buyers can get up to 30 per cent off. Up to 12 months no-cost EMI is also available on the purchase of Oppo phones.