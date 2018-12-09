Apple fest on Amazon: Top deals on iPhone X, iPhone XR, MacBook Air 2018, and more

Amazon Apple fest is now live and will go on till December 14. During this period, iPhone models will be available with up to Rs 16,000 off and no cost EMI. Apple laptops will get up to Rs 9,000 off with no cost EMI and exchange offers. More Apple products like iPad, Apple Pencil, Apple Watch Series 3 and Mac Mini will also get deals during the fest.

Apple iPhone X will be available at a price of Rs 74,999, while Apple iPhone 8 can be bought at a starting price of Rs 54,999. Slightly older iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 6S are listed for a starting price of Rs 48,999 and Rs 24,999 respectively. Let us take a look at the top deals on Apple iPhone as well as MacBook Air:

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max offers

The 256GB storage variant of iPhone XS is listed with a discount. It can be bought at Rs 1,09,900 instead of Rs 1,14,900. The 64GB storage variant will be available at a price of Rs 99,900, while the 512GB model will sell at Rs 1,34,900. The phone can be bought with no cost EMI offers on HDFC credit and debit card as well as Bajaj Finserv EMI cards.

Apple iPhone XS Max (64GB) will be available for Rs 1,04,900, down from Rs 1,09,900. The 256GB storage model can be bought with Rs 5,000 discount at a price of Rs 1,24,900. The 512GB storage mode can be bought at Rs 1,42,000 instead of Rs 1,44,900.

Apple iPhone XS with 5.8-inch OLED screen has a design language similar to the original iPhone X. The 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max is the biggest iPhone ever from the company, and also sports a stainless steel frame and glass body, like its smaller counterpart.

Both iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max come with dual 12MP+12MP cameras with improved sensors. The phones are powered by the A12 Bionic chipset, which is a six-core processor and is said to handle tasks related to machine learning and artificial intelligence more efficiently. Apple has included Portrait mode on both iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

Apple iPhone XR at a starting price of Rs 74,990, iPhone X at Rs 74,999

Apple iPhone XR (64GB) will be available for a price of Rs 74,900, down from Rs 76,900. The 128GB and 256GB storage models also get Rs 2,000 off each and are listed for Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900 respectively. Apple iPhone XR is reportedly the company’s best-selling iPhone model every day since it went on sale in mid-October this year. It brings many key features such as facial recognition, Apple’s newest A12 Bionic processing and more at a lower price point.

Apple iPhone XR is available in six colour options. Key features of iPhone XR include A12 Bionic chipset, Face ID support, and full-screen design. The phone has a 6.1-inch LCD display with a 1792×828 display with True Tone Technology. The phone comes with a single rear camera sensor and supports wireless charging.

Apple iPhone X (64GB) gets a discount of around Rs 16,000 and is selling at a price of Rs 74,999. This model is listed for an official price of Rs 91,900 on Apple India website. The 256GB storage option can be bought for Rs 18,000 less at Rs 89,999. The official price is Rs 1,06,900.

Apple iPhone X is last year’s flagship which has features like an edge-to-edge OLED display, 12MP+12MP rear camera with dual OIS, Face ID, Animojis, etc. It is powered by Apple’s A11 Bionic chip.

Apple iPhone 8 at a starting price of Rs 54,999, iPhone 8 Plus at Rs 64,999

Apple iPhone 8 64GB storage model is listed for Rs 54,999 instead of Rs 59,900. The 256GB storage model can be bought at a price of Rs 69,999, down from the official price of Rs 74,900. Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB and 256GB storage models are listed for a price of Rs 64,999 and Rs 81,999 respectively. The official price of the two models are Rs 69,900 and Rs 84,900 respectively.

Apple iPhone 8 has a 4.7-inch display and single rear camera. The bigger iPhone 8 Plus features dual-rear camera and a 5.5-inch display. Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have a glass and metal design body and come with wireless charging support. Both phones are powered by the A11 Bionic chip, which is also on the iPhone X.

Apple iPhone 7 at a starting price of Rs 33,999, iPhone 7 Plus at Rs 51,799

Apple iPhone 7 with the 4.7-inch display and single 12MP rear camera will cost Rs 33,999 for the 64GB option. The 256GB option will cost Rs 52,000. The storage variants are listed on Apple website for Rs 39,900 and Rs 49,900 respectively. Apple iPhone 7 Plus will be available for Rs 51,799 for the 32GB storage option, down from Rs 49,900. The 256 storage version is listed for Rs 59,989 instead of Rs 59,900.

Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are almost two years old. Though a 32GB storage version is available for the phones, users will be compromising on space for this. The bigger iPhone 7 Plus has a dual 12MP+12MP rear camera with 2X optical zoom and portrait mode.

Apple iPhone 6S at a price of Rs 24,999, iPhone 6 at Rs 20,999

Apple iPhone 6s first launched in 2015, but the phone continues to sell well for the company. Apple iPhone 6s has a 12MP rear camera and is priced at Rs 24,999 during the sale for the 32GB variant. The official price is Rs 29,999. Apple iPhone 6 is priced at Rs 20,999, so this is one of the cheaper options for those who want the 4.7-inch display device for under Rs 30,000.

Apple MacBook Air 2018, older MacBook Air discounts

The new 2018 variant of Apple MacBook Air is also listed with a discount of Rs 9,000. While the official price is Rs 1,14,900, it will be available for Rs 1,05,900 during the sale. This price is for the 128GB SSD storage variant with 8Gb RAM. MacBook Air 2018 now sports the newer Liquid Retina Display, the newer generation Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports and comes with up to 16GB RAM and, a refreshed design.

The older MacBook Air gets a good discount and is listed for a price of Rs 57,990 for 128GB storage and 8GB RAM variant. The official price of Rs 84,900, which is nearly half the price of the newer MacBook Air. The older MacBook Air is a good buy and will easily last three years or more for users.