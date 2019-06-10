Amazon Apple Days sale: Top deals and offers on iPhone X, iPhone XR

Amazon has launched the Apple Days sale with special deals and offers on various Apple products such as iPhones, iPads, watches, headphones. The sale will go on from June 10-14, 2019 in India. During this sale, customers purchasing an iPhone can get up to Rs 23,000 off and those purchasing MacBooks can get up to Rs 30,000 off.

During the sale period, Amazon claims that the iPhone X 64GB variant will be available at its lowest price. Buyers will also get up to Rs 17,900 off on the 128GB variant of the iPhone XR. The iPhone XR 64GB variant will be available at a price of Rs 58,999. Customers will also get an additional 10 per cent instant discount on using an HDFC Bank credit or debit card.

Launched in 2017, the iPhone X comes with an edge-to-edge OLED display, a snappy A11 processor, wireless charging capability, Face ID, and dual cameras on the back. Click here our review of iPhone X. On the other hand, the iPhone XR comes with the A12 processor and Face ID on the front. It also supports Portrait mode on the camera. Click here to read our review of the iPhone XR.

Among other iPhones, the iPhone 6S will be available for Rs 28,999 instead of its regular price of Rs 29,900. The iPhone XS Max 64GB variant will be available for sale at Rs 1,04,900 instead of its normal price of Rs 1,09,900 and the iPhone XS 64GB variant will be offered on Rs 94,900.

Apart from the iPhones, buyers will get up to Rs 3,500 off on purchase of select models of iPads. They will also get up to Rs 5,500 off on Apple Watches and save up to Rs 5,800 on Apple Beats headphones. The sale will also offer deals on Apple accessories like AirPods, cases and lightening docks.