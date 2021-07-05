Amazon announces Smartphone Upgrade Days: Check best deals and offers

Customers can get iPhone 12 at Rs 70,900 with a discount of Rs 9,000. (Express Photo)

Amazon has announced today its Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. The event will witness major deals and discounts on smartphones and smartphone accessories. Customers can enjoy up to 40% off on their favourite smartphone brands including OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, Vivo and OPPO amongst others. The latest launched Samsung M32, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Redmi Note 10S, Tecno Spark 7T will be available with exciting bank offers.

The sale is live until 11:59 pm July 8 and users will also get extra discounts on using particular bank cards. Check out the best deals below.

OnePlus smartphones

The Upgrade days will see amazing discounts and EMI options on OnePlus models. The newly launched OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be available starting Rs 22,999. OnePlus 9 5G series will be on sale during the event starting Rs 39,999 with exciting bank offers. OnePlus smartphones will become more affordable with up to Rs 4,000 off with exciting bank offers and will also see up to 9 Months of No Cost EMI.

Xiaomi smartphones

Xiaomi has launched multiple powerful phones recently –Redmi Note 10 series including the Redmi Note 10S, Mi 11 series. Xiaomi smartphones will be available with exciting exchange offers and discounts. Mi 11X will be available with attractive exchange offers at the lowest price of Rs 29,999 along-with No cost EMI offers. The Redmi series will also have exciting offers and additional bank offers to make the deals even sweeter.

Samsung smartphones

Along with the recent launch of Samsung M32 with segment best FHD+ sAMOLED 90Hz display features, customers can also enjoy irresistible offers on the entire Samsung M series range, including up to 25 percent off on top rated smartphones, exciting bank offers and up to 9 month No Cost EMI during the Upgrade Days. Samsung M31s will be available at Rs 16,999. India’s first 7000mAh smartphone Samsung Galaxy M51 will be available with discounts up to Rs 8,000 and additional bank offers.

Other offers

Customers can get iPhone 12 at Rs 70,900 with a discount of Rs 9,000 and Up to 30 percent off on Vivo smartphones with an additional up to Rs 2,500 off with exchange. Up to 35 percent off on Oppo smartphones with up to 12 months No cost EMI.

Customers will also enjoy a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,250 using SBI Credit Cards or EMI payments. They can also avail exciting exchange offers and convenient No-Cost EMI for up to 12 months on select smartphones and accessories.