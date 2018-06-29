Amazon Alexa introduces voice inputs for iOS app, opens competition with Siri

Amazon has introduced voice inputs to Alexa’s iOS app. (Image Source: Reuters) Amazon has introduced voice inputs to Alexa’s iOS app. (Image Source: Reuters)

Amazon has introduced voice inputs to Alexa’s iOS app. This means iPhone and iPad users have a voice assistant alternative to Apple’s Siri on their device. The new Amazon Alexa app will now let iOS users control their smart home, as well as Echo series speakers right from the smartphone. Voice inputs were introduced to Android in January this year.

The Alexa app’s voice input features will be activated on the latest version of its iOS app, which can be downloaded for free. Since Apple products have their native digital assistant, voice inputs are activated through the Alexa button, that features at the bottom of the Amazon app’s home screen. From there, users can control their smart devices, and also consider adding skills and listening to music. Through the Alexa voice input feature, Apple users can consider a whole range of queries, like weather, sports news, movies and World Cup predictions, among other things.

Alexa’s full range of functions has been limited to the Echo speakers until January, when Amazon decided to expand its voice assistant to smartphones as well. While Android and iOS have the Google Assistant and Siri respectively, their functions remain restricted to certain smart home appliances. Through Google I/O and Apple’s WWDC, both companies focused on improving their digital assistants.

Meanwhile, Amazon has ramped up Alexa’s capabilities, to now be compatible with smart voice remotes, set-top boxes, security cameras and more. The popularity of those, along with the e-commerce functions that Amazon provides gives Alexa an edge over Siri and Google Assistant for IoT-based services.

