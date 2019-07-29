All three new iPhones due in 2020 will feature 5G: Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

5G iPhones are coming as early as 2020, predicts top analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. TF Securities analyst Kuo said in a note, according to MacRumors, that all three iPhones that’s set to launch next year will support 5G. Kuo had previously predicted that only premium 6.7-inch and 5.4-inch iPhones would support 5G.

The change in prediction comes days after Apple officially announced that it is acquiring Intel’s modem business for $1 billion. The top analyst says the following a majority control on Intel’s modem business, Apple has more “resources” of developing a 5G iPhone of its own.

Last week, Apple announced a surprise takeover of Intel’s troubled modem business for $1 billion. The deal between Apple and Intel won’t close until the last quarter of 2019 and that leaves the company a little over a year to develop in-house 5G modems for the iPhone. However, MacRumors says the Cupertino company isn’t ready to ditch Qualcomm’s modem chips from its 2020 iPhone lineup, and that it won’t likely happen before Apple completely switches to Intel-made chips. In April this year, Apple and Qualcomm signed a six-year deal to end the lawsuits between the two companies.

Kuo also notes that he expects the new 5G iPhones to support both mmWave (as used in the US) and Sub-6GHz spectrum (found in other markets). That way a 5G iPhone will cost more than a regular 5G phone. Kuo believes Apple may not have enough development resources for such a project.

Apple’s 2020 iPhone lineup is expected to look a lot different. According to JP Morgan Chase, first reported by CNBC, the Tim Cook-led company will likely release four new iPhones next year and three of the four will support 5G. The other iPhone could be a cheaper model. JP Morgan expects three iPhones (5.4, 6.1 and 6.7-inches) will adopt OLED screens and at least two of the three models will feature a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor.

The next iPhone, likely to be called the iPhone 11, will launch in September. Like last year, there will three iPhones (iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max and iPhone 11R). Two of the three iPhones will feature OLED displays and the third one will get an LCD display. Both iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max are speculated to feature a triple camera setup housed in a square-shaped module, while the iPhone 11R will get dual rear-facing cameras.