All Realme phones to get Android 9.0 Pie update in 2019, confirms company

Realme, a sub-brand of Oppo, has confirmed that all of its smartphones will receive Android 9.0 Pie update next year. In a reply to a customer on Twitter, the Realme India support handle has announced that all Realme-branded smartphones will guarantee to get Android 9.0, the latest version of Google’s Android OS.

This simply means that Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1 and Realme U1 will be eligible to get Android 9.0 Pie in 2019. While the company did not specifically name a particular device, it simply said all Realme phones launched till date will get the latest Android 9.0 update in Q1 or Q2 2019. We believe the update will be rolled out in phases, and there are indications that the Realme 2 Pro could be the first one to get Android 9.0.

It is a known fact that Android phones are slow to get the latest Android updates and software patches. Other than HMD Global and OnePlus, not many brands made a promise to update all of their phones to the latest version of Android mobile OS. So it is good to see that Realme has, at least, made a commitment to push Android 9.0 Pie on all its smartphones in the coming months.

Earlier this year, Realme made a decision to split itself from Oppo and become an independent online brand. In a matter of six months, Realme has emerged as one of the top smartphone brands in the country. Towards the end of last month, it launched the Realme U1 – a smartphone that is pitched as a selfie-centric device.

Hi, all Realme smartphones up to date will get Android Pie in Q1 / Q2 2019. Keep following our social media handles for more info on the same.🙂 — Realme India Support (@RealmeCareIn) December 10, 2018

The handset packs a 25MP selfie camera, MediaTek Helio P70 processor and a 6.3-inch FHD+ display. It starts from Rs 11,999 and goes up to Rs 14,499 for the top-end version.