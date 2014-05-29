Alcatel One touch IDOL X+ at Rs 16,999, but only on Flipkart.com

Alcatel One touch IDOL X+ at launch event, New Delhi

By Rohit Arora

Alcatel One touch on Thursday unveiled their latest smartphone IDOL X+ for Indian market in an exclusive partnership with Flipkart.com, India’s largest e-commerce portal. The device is priced at Rs.16,990 and includes a wearable smartband dubbed as Boomband and JBL headphones.

Alcatel is the second smartphone maker after US-based Motorola which has a tie-up with Flipkart for its handsets.

The smartphone comes with a 5-inch Full HD display that offers a resolution of 1080×1920, and pixel density up to 441ppi. The 5 point multi-touch capacitive display has a layer of Gorilla Glass 2 protection.

IDOL X+ with Boomband and JBL headphones.

The dual SIM handset is powered by a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6592 chipset coupled with 2GB of RAM. The phone runs on Android Jellybean 4.2, has a built-in storage of 16 GB and features a 13.1-megapixel autofocus rear camera with LED flash. A 2-megapixel front-facing camera is also provided.

Alcatel is also offering a Bluetooth-enabled wearable smartband- Boomband in the package for fitness enthusiasts. It informs users by tracking workouts and exercise activity and also acts as an alarm in case you leave the phone behind. The bundled smartband is only compatible with IDOL X+ for now and is not available separately in the market.

The device is powered by a 2500mAh battery and according to Alcatel it promises up to 27 hours of talk time, 650 hours of standby time on 2G and 16 hours of talk time with 600 hours of standby time on 3G.

IDOL X+ offers 3G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, DLNA, GPS with A-GPS, Bluetooth 4.0 with A2DP, and stereo FM radio as connectivity options.

The phone will be available from June 3 onwards on Flipkart.com

IDOL X+ key features include:

5” Full HD IPS display

Octa Core 2 GHz

13.1 Mpxl Full HD main camera

2 Mpxl 1080p front camera

Full HD video

8.1mm thin

2500 mAh

