Airtel Rs 597 long-term recharge plan offers unlimited voice calls, 10GB data for 168 days

Bharti Airtel has reportedly launched a new long-validity tariff plan of Rs 597 for prepaid users. Under the new plan, Airtel is said to be providing unlimited voice calls and 10GB of 3G/4G data benefits. The key highlight of the plan is its long-term validity of 168 days.

As per a TelecomTalk report, Airtel is offering unlimited voice calls without any FUP limit and 100 SMSes per day for the entire validity period. The telecom operator is said to provide data benefits of 10GB with this tariff plan. Compared to other plans offered by different telecom operators, the data benefits under the supposedly new Airtel prepaid plan is quite less. However, Airtel seems to be targetting those subscribers who require unlimited voice calls with a long-term validity period.

Apparently, the new Airtel offer is said to be available only for select subscribers in a few regions. The TelecomTalk report suggests that the Airtel Rs 597 plan is currently valid for select users and it might not be launched as an ‘open market plan.’

Notably, Airtel in March this year rolled out Rs 995 recharge pack to counter Reliance Jio. The Airtel Rs 995 plan offers unlimited voice calls, 1GB of 3G/4G data benefit per month, and 100SMSes per day with a validity period of 180 days. With the new Airtel Rs 597 plan, it will be the second long-term prepaid to offer such benefits.

The Airtel Rs 597 prepaid plan will directly counter Reliance Jio’s Rs 999 pack which also has a long-term validity period. Jio’s Rs 999 prepaid plan provides subscribers unlimited voice calls, 100SMSes and 60GB of 4G data. However, unlike the Airtel Rs 597 that carries 168 days validity, it comes with a validity period of 90 days.

