Airtel offering Vivo V11 Pro for down payment of Rs 4,299: Here are details

Vivo recently launched two new smartphones, Vivo V11 and V11 Pro in India. Vivo V11 Pro is now available on Airtel’s online store at a down payment of Rs 4,299. Vivo V11 Pro is currently priced at 25,990 in India.

Under the Airtel offer, Vivo V11 Pro is available on the online store at a down payment of Rs 4,299 and 12 monthly instalments of Rs 2,349 each. All of which when summed up amounts to 32,487, including a postpaid plan. The bundled postpaid plan includes 100GB of 4G/3G monthly data with data rollover benefits, unlimited local and STD calls, free national roaming.

Do keep in mind that the devices purchased from the store come with a few other benefits like free Airtel TV subscription till December 31, free Amazon Prime subscription and 12 months of free handset damage protection.

To get the Vivo V11 Pro from Airtel’s online store user’s need to head over to Airtel’s online store website and select the Vivo V11 Pro from the device list. After which users will need to check their eligibility to get an instant loan. If approved they will have to make the down payment.

After everything has been finalised, Airtel will deliver the phone to them. After the delivery, the bundled Airtel postpaid plan will automatically activate.

The Airtel online store is a part of the company’s Project Next programme. The store currently lists over 20 smartphones including the Samsung Galaxy Note9, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9+, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, and many more.

Vivo V11 Pro sports a 6.41-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with Adreno 512 GPU. The device comes with 6GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own FunTouchOS 4.5 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,010mAh non-removable battery.

On the camera front, Vivo V11 Pro features dual rear sensors consisting of a 12MP primary sensor along with a secondary 5MP sensor. On the front, it features a 25MP for taking selfies. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, A-GPS, and a microUSB port.

