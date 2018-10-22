Google Assistant to answer Airtel’s customer-related queries: Here’s how it works

Airtel brings Google Assistant-based Digital Customer Care service for prepaid and postpaid users

Airtel has launched Google Assitant-based Digital customer care service in India. With the integration of Google Assistant to its customer care, Airtel users will now be able to ask various queries related to offers, recharge, account balance etc. The initiative is a part of Airtel’s digital innovation program Project Next which is aimed to transform the customer experience.

Currently, the feature is available only in the English language, however, Airtel plans in rolling out support for multiple languages to help deliver a personalised experience to its users. Airtel will track questions that customers ask and enable responses via Google Assistant. With this initiative, the leading telco aims to improve the flexibility and robustness of Airtel voice Action.

Google Assitant-based digital customer care service is available for both prepaid and postpaid Airtel subscribers. If own an Airtel SIM card, here’s how you can enable Airtel’s new Google Assitant-based digital customer care service right away.

How to use Google Assitant-based Airtel Digital Customer Care service

1. Android users can simply long press the Home Button to launch Google Assistant. Meanwhile, iOS users will have to make sure to download Google Assistant on their device first to access the service.

2. The Assistant once launched just speak the following words like “Talk to Airtel,” “Ask Airtel” or “Get Airtel”. Airtel assistant will then open within Google Assistant.

3. To get account details, for the first time, the Airtel assistant will ask to link your Airtel account with Google.

Airtel postpaid subscribers can ask about bill summary with the Google Assistant

4. If you click yes, you will be asked to enter your mobile number, accept the terms and services. The terms of service once accepted you will receive an OTP in your Airtel number. Enter the OTP to complete linking your account. You can then ask Airtel account related queries.

Also Read: Airtel introduces prepaid recharge combo packs for Mumbai circle

Airtel prepaid users can ask about their data balance, best offers, recharge, and account balance. Postpaid users, on the other hand, can ask queries related to the bill summary, current data usage, Airtel Postpaid Plans that are available or about current outstanding as well.

“As part of our digital transformation journey, this is another yet innovation to empower our customers. With smartphones fast becoming the norm for every Indian, this will make digital self-care much more interactive and step up the customer experience. We will continue to bring more of such exciting solutions for ‘Digital India’,” Sarang Kanade, Director, Customer Experience & Retail, Bharti Airtel said in a press statement.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd