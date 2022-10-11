Airtel 5G Plus: Apple iPhones to OnePlus 8, full list of phones which still need software update for 5G

Earlier this week, Airtel announced the launch of 5G services in eight cities in India. The network provider plans to make 5G available across India by March 2024. While the Bharti Mittal-owned company became the first telecom provider to make 5G available in India, it looks like many smartphones are not yet compatible with Airtel 5G Plus and require a software update.

From OnePlus to iPhone, here we will take a look at the full list of phones that are not yet ready for Airtel 5G Plus and need a software update.

OnePlus

It looks like OnePlus has enabled 5G on newer handsets, but there are still older phones that require a software update.

OnePlus 8 OnePlus 8 Pro OnePlus Nord 2 OnePlus 9R

Apple

The story is completely different when it comes to iPhones. It looks like none of the older and recently launched iPhones has 5G enabled by default.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini Apple iPhone 12 Apple iPhone 12 Pro Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Apple iPhone 13 Mini Apple iPhone 13 Apple iPhone 13 Pro Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Apple iPhone SE-2022 Apple iPhone 14 Apple iPhone 14 Plus Apple iPhone 14 Pro Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Samsung

While newer models like the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 are compatible with Airtel 5G Plus, some older phones like the Note 20 Ultra and M52 require a software update to support the network.