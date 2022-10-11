scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Airtel 5G Plus: Apple iPhones to OnePlus 8, full list of phones which still need software update for 5G

Here, we will take a look at the list of phones that require a software update to support Airtel 5G Plus.

Airtel 5G, Airtel 5G plus, Airtel 5G software updateWhile Airtel has rolled out 5G in select cities, some phones still require a software update to support the network. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

Earlier this week, Airtel announced the launch of 5G services in eight cities in India. The network provider plans to make 5G available across India by March 2024. While the Bharti Mittal-owned company became the first telecom provider to make 5G available in India, it looks like many smartphones are not yet compatible with Airtel 5G Plus and require a software update.

From OnePlus to iPhone, here we will take a look at the full list of phones that are not yet ready for Airtel 5G Plus and need a software update.

OnePlus

It looks like OnePlus has enabled 5G on newer handsets, but there are still older phones that require a software update.

  1. OnePlus 8
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro
  3. OnePlus Nord 2
  4. OnePlus 9R

Apple

The story is completely different when it comes to iPhones. It looks like none of the older and recently launched iPhones has 5G enabled by default.

  1. Apple iPhone 12 Mini
  2. Apple iPhone 12
  3. Apple iPhone 12 Pro
  4. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
  5. Apple iPhone 13 Mini
  6. Apple iPhone 13
  7. Apple iPhone 13 Pro
  8. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
  9. Apple iPhone SE-2022
  10. Apple iPhone 14
  11. Apple iPhone 14 Plus
  12. Apple iPhone 14 Pro
  13. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Samsung

While newer models like the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 are compatible with Airtel 5G Plus, some older phones like the Note 20 Ultra and M52 require a software update to support the network.

  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
  6. Samsung F42
  7. Samsung A52s
  8. Samsung M52
  9. Samsung Flip3
  10. Samsung Fold3
  11. Samsung A22 5G
  12. Samsung S20FE 5G
  13. Samsung M32 5G
  14. Samsung F23
  15. Samsung A73
  16. Samsung M42
  17. Samsung M53
  18. Samsung M13

 

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 09:16:13 am
