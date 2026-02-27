AI driven RAM shortage may make sub-Rs 9,000 phones ‘permanently uneconomical’, says IDC

AI is already triggering a severe RAM shortage, pushing up the prices of many modern electronic devices. Now, this so-called “RAMageddon” could also lead to a record-breaking drop in smartphone sales.

According to analyst firm International Data Corporation (IDC), the memory shortage will cause smartphone shipments to decline by a whopping 12.9%, marking the “lowest annual shipment volume in more than a decade.”

For years, the smartphone industry has been recording steady growth, with phone makers churning out new models every month or so. However, the memory shortage caused by AI has caused the average selling price for a smartphone to hit new highs, with IDC now predicting a 14% increase.