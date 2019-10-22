After Galaxy Fold success, Samsung hopes to sell 6 million foldable phones next year

The Galaxy Fold has been a success story. Now, the company is planning to sell six million foldable smartphones next year. A report from the Korean website ETNews said Samsung’s mobile division is working closely with Samsung display to make sure the target can be achieved. However, the report also adds that Samsung needs to invest in additional module facilities in Vietnam to increase the production of foldable phones.

Advertising

Many thought the Galaxy Fold might fail after a delay caused by problems faced by the phone’s bendable display. However, it did not impact the sales of a phone that cost Rs 164,999. In fact, Samsung sold out 1600 units of the Galaxy Fold in 30 minutes in India.’

The situation was no different in the UAE, where Samsung ran out of Galaxy Fold stocks after just three days during its first pre-order phase. Samsung has reportedly sold 500,000 units of Galaxy Fold worldwide, which is no small number for the $2000 smartphone.

Also read| Samsung Galaxy Fold: First look

With the first-generation Galaxy Fold being hailed as a success, Samsung has reportedly started working on the Galaxy Fold 2. Multiple reports suggest the next-generation foldable phone will have a clamshell form factor, and a lower price tag. However, Samsung may delay the release of the Galaxy Fold 2 from early next to mid-year. That’s because of the strong momentum around the Galaxy Fold, which is currently being sold in a handful of countries.

Expect to see the next-generation Galaxy Fold to be made public in February next year. The phone is likely to be launched, alongside Galaxy S11 models at MWC 2020 in Barcelona.