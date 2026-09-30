After Apple’s Beats and Sonos, Nothing launches high-end over-ear headphones

The $399 Headphone (1) Pro is Nothing’s most expensive pair of over-ear headphones, rivaling premium offerings from Apple and Sonos.

Written by: Anuj Bhatia
3 min readNew DelhiSep 30, 2026 11:25 AM IST
NothingNothing launched its second pair of over-ear headphones in a competitive market dominated by rivals such as Apple and Sony. (Image credit: Nothing)
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Nothing, the London-based tech company known for its bold designs, launched a pair of high-end, studio-quality headphones on Wednesday, riding on the niche but growing market for premium over-ear headphones. The Headphone (1) Pro, which retail for $399 (or approx Rs 38,282), are the company’s second pair of over-ear headphones, a year after it debuted Headphone (1).

The Pro model is built on the original Headphone (1) but includes hardware improvements, better active noise cancellation, and subtle physical design changes. The premium headphones are slightly lighter at 327 grams, while also featuring softer ear cups, a wider headband, and thicker padding throughout. The design, in general, has a cleaner look, and the company has this time opted for a premium glass material for a see-through panel.

The biggest upgrade is the audio experience. The headphones feature a triple-driver setup for improved sound quality and greater control over tuning, along with a more advanced custom EQ in the Nothing X app. Users can independently adjust the main drivers and precision driver for much finer control over the sound.

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Nothing The Headphone (1) Pro costs 100 USD more than the original Headphone (1). (Image credit: Nothing)
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Nothing says it improved the audio quality with help from Metropolis Studios. The Headphone (1) Pro also features a physical switch for quickly switching to a neutral “Flat” EQ, along with Spatial Audio presets that recreate environments such as live houses and concert halls, with optional head tracking.

The Headphone (1) Pro also supports lossless audio over USB-C and Hi-Res wireless playback, while retaining the same physical controls, including the paddle and wheel found on the Headphone (1).

At $399, Nothing’s Headphone (1) Pro are among the more premium headphones on the market, rivaling the priciest offerings from Apple, Sony, Bose, Sonos, and Sennheiser. They cost $100 less than the AirPods Max 2 but $50 more than Apple-owned Beats’ premium over-ear 360 headphones, which debuted recently. Sonos’ Ace Ultra, which launched earlier this month, costs $449 and goes neck and neck with Apple’s highest-end headphones.

Also read | Sonos unveils new headphones, soundbar and brand new audio operating system

The market for premium headphones is on the upswing, with consumers willing to spend upwards of $300 on high-end over-ear headphones. Sony and Bose remain the dominant players, while Apple and Sonos cater to average consumers who appreciate premium design and superior audio quality. With the Headphone (1) Pro, Nothing is banking on its distinctive design and high-quality audio to stand out.

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Anuj Bhatia
Anuj Bhatia

Anuj Bhatia is an Assistant Editor at indianexpress.com with a career spanning over a decade. Active in the domain since 2011, he has established himself as a distinct voice in tech journalism, specializing in long-form narratives that bridge the gap between complex innovation and consumer lifestyle. Experience & Career: Anuj has been a key contributor to The Indian Express since late 2016. Prior to his current tenure, he served as a Senior Tech Writer at My Mobile magazine and held a role as a reviewer and tech writer at Gizbot. His professional trajectory reflects a rigorous commitment to technology reporting, backed by a postgraduate degree from Banaras Hindu University. Expertise & Focus Areas: Anuj’s reporting covers the spectrum of personal technology, characterized by a unique blend of modern analysis and historical context. His key focus areas include: Core Technology: Comprehensive coverage of smartphones, personal computers, apps, and lifestyle tech. Deep-Dive Narratives: Specializes in composing longer-form feature articles and explainers that explore the intersection of history, technology, and popular culture. Global & Local Scope: Reports extensively on major international product launches from industry titans like Apple and Google, while simultaneously covering the ecosystem of indie and home-grown tech startups. Niche Interests: A dedicated focus on vintage technology and retro gaming, offering readers a nostalgic yet analytical perspective on the evolution of tech. Authoritativeness & Trust Anuj is a trusted voice in the industry, recognized for his ability to de-jargonize trending topics and provide context to rapid technological advancements. His authority is reinforced by his on-ground presence at major international tech conferences and his nuanced approach to product reviews. By balancing coverage of the world's most valuable tech brands with emerging startups, he offers a holistic and objective view of the global technology landscape. Find all stories by Anuj Bhatia here. You can find Anuj on Linkedin. ... Read More

 

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