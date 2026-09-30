After Apple’s Beats and Sonos, Nothing launches high-end over-ear headphones

Nothing launched its second pair of over-ear headphones in a competitive market dominated by rivals such as Apple and Sony. (Image credit: Nothing)

Nothing, the London-based tech company known for its bold designs, launched a pair of high-end, studio-quality headphones on Wednesday, riding on the niche but growing market for premium over-ear headphones. The Headphone (1) Pro, which retail for $399 (or approx Rs 38,282), are the company’s second pair of over-ear headphones, a year after it debuted Headphone (1).

The Pro model is built on the original Headphone (1) but includes hardware improvements, better active noise cancellation, and subtle physical design changes. The premium headphones are slightly lighter at 327 grams, while also featuring softer ear cups, a wider headband, and thicker padding throughout. The design, in general, has a cleaner look, and the company has this time opted for a premium glass material for a see-through panel.