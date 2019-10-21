Adobe Photoshop for iPad still on track, but might have a few missing features

When Adobe announced Photoshop CC for iPad last year, many were elated to see a desktop-class version of Photoshop making its way to the most popular tablet in the market. However, not much has been heard since the announcement back in October 2018.

Now, a Bloomberg report suggests that a full, desktop-class version of Photoshop for iPad is on track and will be launched towards the end of 2019. Adobe is expected to update the status of Photoshop CC on iOS for iPad during its Max conference in early November in Los Angeles.

However, not all features will come to Photoshop CC for the iPad at launch. Bloomberg claims that some beta testers are claiming that the software is “rudimentary”, and lacks several prominent features.

“Feature-wise, it feels like a beefed-up cloud-based version of their existing iPad apps and not ‘real Photoshop’ as advertised,” said an unnamed tester. “I understand it is based on desktop Photoshop code, but it doesn’t feel like it right now.”

In response, Adobe’s Creative Cloud Division head Scott Belsky told the publication that the beta test should not be seen as the final version. He added that more features will be added in the final version ahead of launch. Belsky, however, made it clear that Photoshop CC for iPad would still not be the duplicate version of desktop Photoshop.

“I want to say it’s the best product in the world for specific workflows and not have to apologize that it’s not full because that’s not what the customer needs,” he said. “I couldn’t be more proud of where we landed. People will see for themselves.”