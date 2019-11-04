Adobe Photoshop for iPad is now available on the App Store

Ahead of Adobe Max 2019, Photoshop for iPad has finally hit the app store. Users can download the full version of Photoshop for iPad from the app store for free. There will be a 30-day trial period to try out the app. After that, you need to pay $9.99 on a monthly basis.

Features such as Layers, Quick Selection, Lasso, Spot Healing, and Clone Stamp will be available on the Photoshop for iPad. For beginners, Photoshop for iPad also supports the PSD file format. With Adobe’s cloud storage, you can continue working on your PSD files on your iPad while on the go.

Those interested in the app need to have the iPad running the latest iPadOS. Photoshop for iPad will work on the following devices: iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi and Cellular), iPad Pro (12.9-inch) and 2nd generation, iPad Pro (10.5-inch), iPad Pro (9.7-inch), iPad 5th Generation, iPad Mini 4, and iPad Air 2. The full-blown version of Photoshop for iPad will work with either generation of Apple Pencil.

Adobe confirmed it was working on the Photoshop for iPad in July 2018, but the company first showed the app at the Adobe Max press conference last year in Los Angeles. This is a fully-functional version of Photoshop for iPad, not a strip down version.

Photoshop is the most high-profile, desktop-class app coming to the iPad. It’s been used by professionals for decades and its arrival on the iPad shows how the device has transformed from a consumption device to a productivity device.