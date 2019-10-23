Additional details surface about Apple’s iPhone SE 2; launch expected in early 2020

More details emerge about the iPhone SE 2, which is expected to launch sometime in early 2020. Now TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the so-called “affordable” iPhone will feature improved antenna design with production expected to begin in early 2020. The phone, will likely have an LCD display over an OLED panel seen on the iPhone 11 Pro.

Kuo, who has an excellent track record on Apple leaks, previously said that the iPhone SE 2 will feature a design similar to the iPhone 8. That means the phone will still sport a 4.7-inch display and Touch ID. For a change though, the device will have Apple’s A13 Bionic chipset, along with 3GB RAM. Like the iPhone 11 lineup, the budget iPhone will not feature 3D Touch.

Experts believe the arrival of iPhone SE 2 could be a compelling option for those who are still using the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s. The second-generation iPhone SE may serve as an entry-level model, replacing the aging iPhone 7.

If Apple launches the iPhone SE 2 at $399. as Kuo believes, the company has a real chance to make a dent in India where it has a masculine market share. Right now, the Cupertino company can’t compete with Xiaomi and Realme with the iPhone 11, which starts at Rs 64,900. And Apple knows it.

Tim Cook and the team need a new iPhone that offers the same experience as the iPhone XR, but at a much lesser price. This could only be made possible if Apple settles for the same design as the iPhone 8, while powering the phone with the latest silicon. This way the company can deliver an iPhone at a reasonable price.