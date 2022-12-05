Five affordable accessories for the Apple iPhone 14 Plus in India

If you want a big-screened iPhone and don’t want to spend over a lakh, then the Apple iPhone 14 Plus is probably the one to consider. If you have already decided to buy the iPhone 14 Plus, you might have also been thinking about accessories to protect and stylise your latest iPhone. While it is best to consider the first-party accessories from Apple, they will be usually on the expensive side. Hence, here are the five must-have accessories for your iPhone 14 Plus, all priced around Rs 500 in India and are readily available on Amazon India.

POPIO Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Plus

The POPIO Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Plus just costs Rs 150, and it has a rating of 4.3 stars on Amazon. For a screen protector that costs less than cold coffee, it still offers 9H hardness, and oleophobic coating, and completely protects the display of the iPhone 14 Plus. While it might not last for an extended period, you can always get a new one every once in a while.

Portronics Adapto 20 Type C 20W Fast PD/Type C Adapter

If this is the first time you are buying an iPhone, you will probably need a fast charger as Apple doesn’t include one in the box. The Portronics Adapto 20 Type C 20W Fast PD/Type C Adapter can fast charge your iPhone and it costs a lot less than Apple’s official 20W fast charging adapter. For just Rs 550, this is a charger that every modern iPhone user can consider.

ESR clear case for iPhone 14 Plus

This relatively inexpensive iPhone 14 Plus case just costs Rs 459 on Amazon. It comes with a shockproof design and the company also claims that it does not turn yellow. It can also showcase the colour of your iPhone and it comes with precise cutouts for the camera, charging port, speaker, and microphone.

POPIO Camera Lens Protector for iPhone 14 / iPhone 14 Plus

This camera lens protector comes in a pack of two and can be used on the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus and costs just Rs 251. Due to its transparent design, people will never even know that your iPhone has an external camera protection lens.

Kanget Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter

With the help of the Kanget Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, you can use your favourite wired earphones/headphones with the iPhone 14 Plus and this accessory just costs Rs 299 on Amazon.