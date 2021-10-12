scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
MUST READ

New Sony Xperia device to launch soon? Here’s what we know

Sony has confirmed that it plans to showcase a new Xperia device on October 26. Read on to know more.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
October 12, 2021 7:25:35 pm
Sony, Sony Experia, Sony Experia smartphone, Sony launch event, Sony 2021 event, Experia device launch, Sony newsSony has now announced that it plans to showcase a new Xperia device later this month (Image source: Twitter/Sony)

Sony has now announced that it plans to showcase a new Xperia device later this month. The company confirmed the same via a Twitter post. Sony announced the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III back in April, followed by the Xperia 10 III. Following this, it was all but confirmed that Sony had wrapped up launching new Xperia smartphone products. But now it seems that the company may have a new surprise in store.

Sony has revealed the date and time of the launch event. As of now, we do not know whether Sony is planning to launch a new smartphone or something else entirely. We do not know much about the upcoming Experia device, apart from the teaser image which is reminiscent of light falling on a camera lens.

The event is scheduled to be held on October 26 event, scheduled for a 12 AM JST (11 PM ET) start.

Over the past few years, Sony has been targeting its devices for a particular niche audience. Earlier this year, Sony launched its Xperia Pro, which is a high-end smartphone targeted at content creators and professional photographers and videographers.

Must Read |Sony Xperia 5 II to Google Pixel 5: Phones we wished launched in India in 2020

The Xperia Pro is the world’s first smartphone with dedicated HDMI connectivity. The HDMI-In port allows users to connect the smartphone to one of Sony’s Alpha cameras, or any professional camera with an HDMI input. When connected to a camera with a micro HDMI, the Xperia Pro can be used as a 4K monitor. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch 21:9 OLED display with 4K resolution and HDR. The Xperia Pro also packs three 12MP lenses on the back (ultra-wide angle, wide-angle, and a telephoto).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Oct 12: Latest News

Advertisement