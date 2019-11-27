A mysterious OnePlus 7T prototype in gold that never got released

A photo of an unreleased prototype of OnePlus 7T in gold has appeared on the internet, courtesy of OnePlus designer Hao Ran. The designer took to Sina Weibo, China’s Twitter, to show off a gold version of the OnePlus 7T which apparently got canceled.

Instead of a simple, boring rose gold scheme, OnePlus was working on the OnePlus 7T in gold that had a yellow hue. In Chinese culture, gold is a symbol of prosperity and nobility. The idea of the OnePlus 7T was cancelled and replaced with glacier blue and frosted silver.

It’s unclear clear why OnePlus 7T in gold was cancelled, but as the designer notes, it’s not alone. In fact, Ran revealed that the team looked at a couple of colours before selecting the final two colours schemes. Tech companies like OnePlus do a lot of internal testing before finalizing the devices and that is a norm across the industry.

In multiple instances, brands took the decision to cancel the entire product, instead of shipping it to the consumer. Back in 2014, Microsoft was so close to launching the Surface Mini alongside the Surface Pro 3 but eventually decided to cancel the device just weeks before the release.

Apple, too, decided not to launch the AirPower that it first announced in 2017. In a statement provided to TechCrunch, Apple said that the AirPower couldn’t launch the revolutionary wireless charging mat because of its inability to meet its high standards. Similarly, Oppo reportedly cancelled a foldable smartphone that had an uncanny resemblance to Huawei’s Mate X.