A low-cost Galaxy Fold is coming up – and it’s a good move from Samsung

Samsung could be working on a cheaper version of the Galaxy Fold smartphone, according to noted leaker Max Weinbach. Speculated to be called ‘Galaxy Fold Lite 4G’, the device is rumoured to cost $1,100, which is nearly half the price of the original Galaxy Fold.

Weinbach, who has a good track record for accurately predicting Samsung’s upcoming products, claims the Galaxy Fold Lite will feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 processor but without 5G capabilities. The phone would feature still 256GB of internal storage, which is enough for most consumers.

To make the ‘lite’ version of the Galaxy Fold accessible to more people, Samsung is said to go with a plastic screen like the original Fold and not the ultra-thin glass introduced for the first time with the Galaxy Z Flip. The handset is rumoured to feature a mix of parts sourced from older and newer smartphones launched between 2018 and 2020.

The Galaxy Fold Lite 4G could attract a lot more consumers who wanted the original Fold but previously couldn’t afford a foldable phone costing $2000. A low priced Galaxy Fold Lite is what Samsung and the whole smartphone industry need to push the foldable phones forward.

Earlier this year, Samsung tried to entice a wide spectrum of consumers with the Galaxy Z Flip and the trick worked. For $1400, the Z Flip wasn’t cheap but it did help Samsung sell foldable phones to a new set of users.

The Galaxy Fold Lite, which is internally called Winner 2, could launch alongside the Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Note 20 series in early August. If Samsung indeed plans to release the Galaxy Fold Lite at $1,100, it would become the cheapest foldable smartphone.

