9 things that make the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 different from Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are up for pre-order and both superphones will hit retail shelves on August 23 in India. The Note 10 and Note 10+ may seem like identical devices, but when you look closer there are a few differences between the two flagship smartphones. But a big question is how do they compare and which phone is perfect for you. So to help you make a fair decision, here are nine things that make the Note 10 different from the Note 10+.

Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy Note 10+: Screen size

The Galaxy Note lineup is known for its gigantic screen sizes, but Samsung has done something different this time. It launched the Galaxy Note 10 in two screen sizes instead of one. The bigger Note 10+ has a 6.8-inch display and a smaller Note 10 sports a 6.3-inch display. You can easily make out a difference between the two phones on the basis of screen size.

The Note 10+ is bigger of the two, with a massive 6.8-inch screen. The Note 10+, even though, feels comfortable in hand it is no doubt huge. Not all users would want a phone as big as the Note 10+ and for them, the Note 10 makes more sense. This is a phone for power users who prefer smaller phones.

Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy Note 10+: Screen resolution

But it’s more than just size that’s different here. Interestingly, the Note 10 has a 1080p AMOLED display and not a Quad HD 1440p AMOLED screen as seen on the Note 10+. That’s not to say a 1080p doesn’t look good; it’s impressive. Samsung knows the audience needs and if want the best-looking screen, the Note 10’s 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity O screen is for you.

This is the first time Samsung has launched two flagship phones in the same lineup, having different screen resolutions. For example, the Galaxy S10 and S10+ also have different screen sizes but they have the same 1440p resolution.

Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy Note 10+: RAM

Both the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ models are powered by Samsung’s new 7nm Exynos 9825 processor in India. However, they do differ in RAM. The more RAM the phone has, the faster it opens apps and games.

The Note 10 has 8GB RAM and the Note 10+ has 12GB RAM. Don’t worry, 8GB RAM is good enough. I don’t think the Note 10 will have any issues running graphics-intensive games like Asphalt 9 and PUBG Mobile.

Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy Note 10+: Expandable storage

As for storage, the Note 10 comes with 256GB of onboard storage, and the Note 10+ comes with either 256 GB or 512 GB of storage. Where the two phones differ is the ability to expand the internal storage. The smaller Note 10 doesn’t offer a microSD card slot, the Note 10+ does.

Like iPhones, the Note 10 gets non-expandable 256GB storage (on my iPhone XR which also has 256GB of fixed storage, I still have over 232GB of free space left). I don’t think the lack of a microSD card slot would make the Note 10 less superior than the Note 10+.

Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy Note 10+: Battery

The Note 10 has a 3,500mAh battery, and the Note 10+ has a 4,300mAh battery. I haven’t tested the two phones yet, but I believe battery life will be great on both Note 10 and Note 10+. Look, a lot of factors decide how long the battery lasts on a phone. The screen size and resolution, your internet usage, cell and Wi-Fi connections, how much time do you spend on playing games and watching video content, how frequently you take calls in a day. All of these factors seem to play a role in telling the battery situation on your Android-based phone.

Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy Note 10+: Fast charging

The Note 10+ will also support Samsung’s super-fast 45W charger, which is insane. Unfortunately, the Note 10 won’t support the new 45W charger. Both Galaxy Note 10 models will come with 25W chargers as standard, which is an upgrade over the 15W charger that has come with most Samsung-made phones.

Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy Note 10+: Colour options

The Note 10 comes in five colour options: Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black, Aura Pink or Aura Red. The Note 10+, on the other hand, is available in Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black or Aura Blue. The fact that the Note 10 comes in in splashy, pretty colours including Red and Pink tells a lot about Samsung’s decision to go with varying colour options for a smaller Note device. The Note 10 marks the first time Samsung has offered so many eye-catching colour options in a Galaxy Note phone. Samsung is taking a page out Apple’s strategy book here with the Note 10. It’s almost the same approach Apple took with the iPhone XR, a more affordable option than the iPhone XS and XS Max.

Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy Note 10+: Quad or triple cameras

The Note 10 has a triple-lens camera setup, and the Note 10+ has a fourth lens for depth-sensing. Both the Note 10 and Note 10+ come with a 12MP primary camera, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 123-degree field of view, and a 12MP telephoto lens. The Note 10+ has an extra camera lens for handle depth of field in portrait shots. Plus, that fourth lens also gives users better portrait mode in videos. I wouldn’t say the Note 10 users are missing on the fourth lens. Both the Note 10 and Note 10+ have a 10MP punch-hole selfie camera on the front.

Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy Note 10+: Price

Neither the Note 10 nor the Note 10+ come cheap. At Rs 69,999, the Note 10 is still cheaper to buy in comparison to the Note 10, which starts at Rs 79,999 for the base model. I still think the Note 10 is a better option for most users. The areas where the Note 10 lacks don’t have a major impact on the overall performance. Had the Note 10 lacked the S Pen, I would have an altogether different opinion on the Note 10. But I am glad, Samsung hasn’t made a low-cost Note 10 for budget-conscious consumers. The Note 10, in my opinion, is still very a high-end device. If given a choice between the Note 10 and Note 10+, I will rather go with the Note 10. The phone’s compact size, powerful internals and the S Pen drew me towards the Note 10.