7 ways in which you can take pro level Diwali photos with Hasselblad Pro mode on OnePlus 9 Pro

Diwali is just around the corner and the festival of lights is the perfect setup for beautiful photographs. The lights, the lamps and decorations can make even the most uninterested people, stand, stare and snap. And while many smartphones are capable of taking pictures, pro level photographs can only be taken with pro level hardware and software, both of which one brand is an expert in offering. Along with high-grade sensors and mega-megapixels, this never settling brand always tries to add some edge to your photography and has taken smartphone photography to a new level altogether this year. If it is not obvious already, we are talking about OnePlus and its flagship offering– the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Staying true to its name, OnePlus 9 Pro is truly a pro and not just because it comes with a stunning design, beautiful, tall edge-to-edge AMOLED quad HD display with 120 Hz refresh rate, an insanely powerful chipset– the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 paired with tons of RAM and storage – and is backed by OnePlus’ legendary Warp Charge that can take your phone battery from zero to 100 per cent in less than forty five minutes, wired or wirelessly, but also because it comes with some mighty cameras. Cameras that can not only make Instagram game strong but would even make you forget all about your professional cameras.

The OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a quad camera set up on the back that consists of a 48 megapixel Sony IMX789 main sensor with OIS, a 50 megapixel ultrawide Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8 megapixel telephoto sensor and a 2 megapixel monochrome sensor. The smartphone has a 16 megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor in front for selfies. But these numbers and features alone do not make the cameras on the OnePlus 9 Pro magical. It is the partnership with the legendary camera name Hasselblad that does it.

OnePlus has paired with Hasselblad to offer you professional level photography right in the palm of your hands with OnePlus 9 Pro. You can simply choose to take your OnePlus 9 Pro out and point and shoot your subject for some brilliant photographs but to take your camera game to the professional level, just use the Hasselblad Pro mode. This mode is based on iconic Hasselblad image processing software that not only brings those Hasselblad vibes to you but also adds Hasselblad-level sensor calibration that delivers real and accurate colours. Best part? This mode is built right into the native camera app which means you do not have to download or even open another application to access it. Just have to tap on the “Pro” icon above the shutter button and you are in!

So here are seven ways in which you can use the Hasselblad Pro Mode on the OnePlus 9 Pro, and take pro level Diwali pictures this season:

Change ISO:

A lot of photography around Diwali entails taking pictures in low light and while the OnePlus 9 Pro comes with an exceptional dedicated Night mode, the professional photographer in you can also increase the ISO on the phone (yes, it is an option on the OnePlus 9 Pro). ISO is basically a camera sensor’s sensitivity to light and increasing it will make it more sensitive to even the dimmest light source in the picture, and will brighten your photos authentically.

Fiddle around with White Balance:

If in case you are not finding colours in your pictures as pleasing as you would like, you can tap on the White Balance option in the Pro Mode on your OnePlus 9 Pro and adjust the settings for them to look as close to reality as you would like. As the name suggests, the option helps you balance the colour temperature in your image, making sure different sources of light do not end up messing with the natural colours.

Set the Shutter Speed:

Festivities can entail a lot of movement which can be especially difficult to capture. But to avoid getting blurry images of your favourite niece running around or to detailed dance shots of your friends and family, you can simply use the Shutter Speed option in the Pro mode and take well detailed pictures. Mind you, you can also deliberately bring in blur to suggest motion. That’s the magic of shutter speed!

Meddle with Manual Focus:

The Pro Mode on the OnePlus 9 Pro also comes with an option to manually shift focus in your photograph. This means, instead of depending on the camera and letting it decide the level of focus in your image, you can select the Manual Focus option and customise the level of focus in your image, just like you would in a proper professional camera with a moving lens. Using it is pretty simple too, you can just move a slider.

Put some Value on Exposure :

Diwali being the festival of lights, light conditions can dramatically change in every frame and to handle such dramatic differences, you need a pro level camera. This is where the OnePlus 9 Pro comes in. The Hasselblad Pro mode on the phone offers an option called Exposure Value (EV) which you can play around with to take pictures the way you want. If you have to capture images in bright light you can increase the Exposure Value whereas if you want to capture the dark side of your subject (quite literally) you can decrease the Exposure Value.

Take RAW shots

To keep up with the professional in you, the OnePlus 9 Pro also lets you take pictures in RAW format. This gives you the freedom to take pictures and edit them in detail later. The best part? Even such a power hungry task can be done with a simple tap in a fraction of seconds. No lags, no crashes, nothing. Just simple, powerful snapping.

XPan-d your photography horizon with Hasselblad XPan Mode:

Along with the Pro Mode, OnePlus has also added another major Hasselblad touch to the OnePlus 9 Pro which is the Hasselblad XPan Mode. This panoramic mode was first seen on Hasselblad’s iconic XPan camera released back in 1998 and now OnePlus has brought the same panoramic mode to the OnePlus 9 Pro. Unlike the default images taken by the OnePlus cameras that are 12 megapixel, the stunning panoramic shots taken by the XPan mode takes over 20 megapixel shots of 7552 x 2798 pixels and 7872 x 2916 pixels resolution, giving you unparalleled wide angle views.

Go ahead and use the Hasselblad Pro mode this Diwali. Your friends will not believe that the shots came from a phone camera!