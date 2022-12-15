Apple to Samsung: These smartphones currently support 5G in India

5G smartphones in India: 5G support is quickly coming to more cities in India since the launch of the next gen network back in October this year. With many Tier-I areas now supported by both Airtel 5G and Jio 5G, you may be trying to upgrade to a 5G device for your next smartphone. Well, a phone supporting 5G is not good enough right now, as most brands need to roll out 5G-ready software updates that support the new network, before you can experience these faster mobile broadband speeds. With many brands already releasing 5G software for their phones, here’s a deeper look at each brand and the individual phones that are currently 5G-ready in India.

Apple

Apple was not one of the first brands to release 5G-ready software in India, but with its iOS 16.2 update which rolled out earlier this week, all of Apple’s 5G-capable devices are now ready for 5G speeds. These include the entire iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series and iPhone 14 series, along with the iPhone SE Gen 3 (2022).

Note that you will have to update to the latest iOS version on these phones first, and if you’re on Jio 5G, you will also need to be sure you have been enrolled into Jio’s Welcome Offer 5G program.

Samsung

A number of Samsung phones have received 5G-ready software updates across the lineup. These include the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Z Fold 3, Z Fold 4, Z Flip 3, Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Also supported are the Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy M52, Galaxy M42, Galaxy F42, Galaxy M32, Galaxy M13, Galaxy M53, Galaxy M33, Galaxy A73, Galaxy A22, Galaxy A52s, and the Galaxy A33.

Google Pixel

Google’s Pixel 6 series and Pixel 7 series phones have not yet received any software update that ready the phones for 5G support in India. An update is expected to be released this month for these phones.

Nothing

The Nothing Phone (1) is the only phone launched by the company and it currently supports both Airtel and Jio 5G networks.

OnePlus

The entire lineup of OnePlus phones that support 5G have now received required software updates and are effectively 5G-ready. These include the OnePlus 10 series, OnePlus 9 series, and the OnePlus 8 series phones.

Also updated and ready for 5G are the OnePlus Nord, Nord 2, Nord 2T, Nord CE, Nord CE 2, Nord CE Lite 2.

Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco

The Xiaomi Mi 10 series (Mi 10, Mi 10i, Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro), the Xiaomi 11 series (Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, Xiaomi 11X, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Xiaomi 11i) and the Xiaomi 12 Pro are 5G ready in India.

Coming to Redmi smartphones, the Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi Note 10T, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, Redmi 11 Prime and Redmi K50i have received 5G software updates and are also ready for 5G speeds. The Poco M4, Poco M4 Pro, Poco M3 Pro, Poco F3 GT, Poco F4 and Poco X4 Pro are also currently 5G ready.

Realme

Here is a categorised list of all the Realme smartphones that are currently 5G-ready.

Realme 10 series – Realme 10 Pro, Realme 10 Pro+.

Realme 8 and 9 series – Realme 9i, Realme 8s, Realme 8 5G, Realme 9, Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 pro Plus, Realme 9 SE.

Realme X series – Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 Max, Realme X50 Pro.

Realme Narzo series – Narzo 50, Narzo 50 Pro, Narzo 30 5G, Narzo 30 Pro 5G.

Realme GT series – Realme GT, Realme GT ME, Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme GT Neo 2, Realme GT Neo 3, Realme GT Neo 3 150W, Realme GT Neo 3T.

Oppo

The Oppo Reno 5G Pro, Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro, Reno 7, Reno 7 pro, Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro are currently 5G ready. Also updated for 5G are the Oppo F19 Pro+, Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21s Pro, Oppo K10, Oppo A74, and Oppo A53s.

Vivo

The Vivo X50 Pro, X 60, X 60 Pro, X60 Pro+, X70, X70 Pro, X70 Pro+, X80 and X80 Pro are now 5G ready. The Vivo V20 Pro, V21, V21e, V23, V23 Pro, V23e, V25 and V25 Pro are also 5G ready. Other updated models include the Vivo T1, Vivo T1 Pro and Vivo Y72.

iQOO

All of iQOO’s 5G smartphones are now updated and ready for 5G. These include the iQOO 7 series, iQOO 9 series, iQOO Z6, IQOO Z6 Pro, iQOO Z 6 Lite, iQOO Z3, iQOO Z5, iQOO Neo 6 and iQOO 3 are also supported.

Motorola

Motorola has updated Motorola Edge 30 series, Motorola Edge 20 series, and the Moto Razr 5G to support 5G networks in India. The Moto G62, G82, G51, G71 also support the 5G networks.

Other smartphones

There are also several other smartphones that are currently 5G ready in India. These include the Infinix Zero Ultra, Lava Blaze, Lava Agni, Nokia XR20, Nokia G60, Tecno Camon 19 Pro, Tecno Pova, Tecno Pova Neo, Infinix Zero, Infinix Note 12 series, and Infinix Hot 20. Phones like the Asus ROG Phone series, the LG Wing and the Honor 50 also support 5G but are yet to get a software update for the same.