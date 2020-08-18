Five best tablets you can buy under Rs 15,000 in India

Lenovo Tab M10 and Samsung Tab A series (Source: Lenovo/Samsung)

Tablets used to be popular back when we had smaller smartphones and even a 5-inch screen was considered big enough, especially with thick bezels around it. Nowadays, flagship smartphones like Samsung Note 20 Ultra, OnePlus 8 Pro have screen sizes nearing seven inches. A few years ago, smartphones with this size were called a phablet, a cross between a tablet and a smartphone. However, there is still demand for tablets as the screen size has been increased making them fit to use for certain office work, playing games, attending classes during the Covid-19 pandemic, and consuming OTT content.

While the budget smartphone market is overcrowded with brands launching devices at a rapid pace, there are only a few affordable tablets available. If you are looking for a tablet on a budget, here’s a list that will help you narrow down your search.

Huawei Mediapad T5

Huawei Mediapad T5 was launched in the first half of 2019. Priced at Rs 14,999, Huawei Mediapad T5 comes with a 10.1-inch 1080P full HD vivid display screen with 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution. It has a 76.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 16:10 aspect ratio. The tablet is powered with an octa-core processor and runs Android 8.0 Oreo operating system with EMUI 8.0 skin on top. It has 3GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB.

Huawei Mediapad supports 4G as well. It has a 5MP rear camera and a 5,100 mAh battery. The tablet also houses dual stereo speakers that offer 4D surround sound. One major downside is that it won’t receive Android updates due to the ban.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 was announced early in 2019. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 sports a 10.1-inch display with a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels. It is powered by the company’s own Exynos 7904 processor. The device comes with 3GB of RAM along with 32GB internal storage expandable up to 400GB via a microSD card. For better sound, it has dual speakers with Dolby 3D Atmos Surround Sound support. It sports an 8MP camera sensor on the back, whereas, on the front, it features a 5MP snapper. It also has a 6,150mAh battery. However, the downside here is it Wi-Fi only, so no 4G support. There is also an 8-inch version of the tab available which supports 4G networks. Samsung Galaxy Tab A is priced at Rs 14,999 whereas the 8-inch version is available for Rs 11,999 on Samsung’s online store.

Panasonic Tab 8 HD (12,490)

Panasonic Tab 8 HD is a good option if you are looking for a tablet with 4G support. It has an 8-inch HD+ display with a 1280×800 pixel resolution. It runs on Android Pie v9.0 operating system paired with Mediatek 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. It also has 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage which is expandable up to an impressive 512GB via microSD card. The battery is a 5,010 mAh. On the back, it has 8MP camera and a 5MP shooter on the front. It is available for Rs 12,490.

Lenovo Tab M10 HD

Lenovo Tab M10 HD has a 10-inch screen with a 1280 x 800 pixels resolution. It runs on Android Pie operating system with 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, 32GB internal memory which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. It has a 4,850 mAh battery. On the front, it has a 5MP camera whereas the front snapper is a 2MP. It is priced at Rs 14,999. However, the one without 4G support costs Rs 10,999.

Alcatel 3T 10

Alcatel 3t 10 comes with a 10-inch display with a resolution of 800×1280 pixels. The tablet is powered by a 1.28GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8765B processor. It comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage expandable up to 128G. The Alcatel 3T 10 runs Android 9.0 Pie and is powered by a 4080mAh battery. It has a 2MP camera for the front and back. It supports 4G as well. The Alcatel 3T 10 is priced at Rs 12,900.

