5 must-have accessories to go with your iPad mini 6

Perhaps the most underrated gadget Apple has produced in the last few years has to be the iPad mini 6. People either love or hate the size of this iPad and that’s fine. But for many, it’s the form factor that ends up being a plus point of owning the iPad mini 6. It’s comfortable to hold and use, great for reading indianexpress.com and comics, an ideal device for taking notes and the perfect size for playing games and attending FaceTime calls. If you already own the iPad mini 6 or are looking to buy one, consider these five accessories below.

PS5 DualSense controller (Rs 5390)

It’s true that the Nintendo Switch is the go-to handheld console for many people but it would be foolish to underestimate the iPad mini 6. The screen is big enough, has a powerful A15 processor inside, and the size makes this iPad a portable console that you can truly have with you at all times. Add a more traditional-style game console and the iPad mini 6 becomes the ultimate gaming device. For those who are big on iPad gaming and have recently subscribed to Apple Arcade, we recommend getting the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller. It has a two-colour scheme and a more ergonomic design. The controller features adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, and a solid battery backup. It’s the best game controller on the market, and also works with the iPad mini 6.

The PS5 DualSense is a perfect companion for your iPad mini 6. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) The PS5 DualSense is a perfect companion for your iPad mini 6. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Apple Pencil 2 (Rs 10,900)

The Apple Pencil 2 is the most natural stylus you can get for the iPad mini 6. The second-generation stylus is pressure sensitive, has a double-tap feature that you can customize to a certain degree, and charges by magnetically attaching itself to the wireless iPad Connector on the side of your tablet. Sure, the Apple Pencil is pitched as an artist tool but anybody can use the stylus for regular iPad-related tasks like taking notes, scrolling through web pages, and editing videos and images. The Apple Pencil 2 may seem a little expensive at Rs 10,900, but it’s worth every penny. Think about turning the iPad mini 6 into a sketchbook or a note-taking device with the Apple Pencil.

Apple Pencil 2 magnetically attaches to the iPad mini 6. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/ Apple Pencil 2 magnetically attaches to the iPad mini 6. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/ Indian Express

Samsung Portable SSD (Rs 6599)

The lack of expandable storage on the iPad can be a limiting factor for many people, but the good news is that you can connect an external SSD to the tablet. The USB-C on the iPad mini 6 allows users to connect the tablet to the external portable SSD, which adds more space, something users want if they use their iPad as a primary work machine. Samsung’s T7 can benefit users in many ways. Not only is the portable SSD small and handy but it’s also extremely fast and can handle a lot of files (we recommend the 500GB model). Mind you, pairing an external SSD works differently on the iPad. There is no way to do full backups or use it to store files from third-party apps. However, you can manually move photos, videos and music from your iPad to the drive. Despite several limitations, Samsung’s T7 portable SSD is a solid accessory for your iPad.

Electomania tablet stand (Rs 759)

Short on cash but still want a high-quality stand for your iPad mini 6, get the Elecomania tablet stand. This affordable stand works with your iPad mini in either landscape or portrait mode. Tablet stands are usually underappreciated by many people but in reality, this nifty accessory can be so useful. Just think about making notes while still on a Zoom call on the iPad. Sure, this tablet stand is pretty basic, but at this price, you can’t really complain.

The Logitech K380 comes with rounder corners and buttons. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express) The Logitech K380 comes with rounder corners and buttons. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

Logitech K380 keyboard (Rs 2499)

The iPad mini 6 may be small in size and for many, it wouldn’t make it a productivity-centric device. That being said, the iPad mini 6 can still be used – at least not every day but once in a while- for getting the work done when your laptop is not nearby. But for that, you need a wireless keyboard that allows you to type on a tablet the same way you would a laptop. We recommend Logitech’s K380 because it’s comfortable to type on, has long battery life, and does not cost much money. Plus, it can pair with and switch between up to three Bluetooth devices. What we liked about the K380 is that it has a similar layout to most laptop keyboards. It’s also small and light enough to slip into a bag and take with you on trips, unlike the Logitech K480 which is on the heavier side.