scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro? These five features are ‘exclusive’ to Apple’s high-end Pro line

Planning to buy the iPhone 14 Pro or 14 Pro Max? Here are five features "exclusive" to Apple's high-end iPhone Pro line.

iphone 14, iphone 14 pro, apple iphone 14 pro, iphone 14 pro deals, iphone 14 pro sale, iphone 14 pro featuresThe standard iPhone 14 misses on many new features whereas the iPhone 14 Pro gets the maximum upgrade. (Image credit: AP)

Apple’s high-end iPhone 14 Pro is getting a lot of attention from consumers, and rightly so. Both iPhone 14 Pro models come loaded with new features, including the “Dynamic Island”, 48-megapixel camera and upgraded A16 Bionic processor. For those who want the latest and greatest, Apple’s high-end Pro line best features and cameras.

If you are planning to upgrade to the iPhone 14 Pro or 14 Pro Max, we will tell you about five features that are “exclusive” to the flagship line.

Dynamic Island

Gone is the notch that has been on every modern iPhone since the debut of the iPhone X. Instead, the iPhone 14 Pro line is getting what Apple calls “Dynamic Island”, a new shape-shifting cut-out that blends the line between hardware and software. It appears as a black shape cut-out around the camera’s front-facing camera, but thanks to Apple’s clever implementation, it dynamically changes in shape and shape to become a sort of second-screen. It can be used to let users know about AirPods progress and battery life, and live widgets, such as media playback. Dynamic Island is one of the best hardware/software design elements seen on smartphones in a very long time.

Also read |We answer your most common questions about iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max

ProMotion display

Another feature that is exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro is the 120Hz refresh rate display. ProMotion display debuted first on iPad Pro in 2017 and since then Apple has expanded the 120Hz display to the iPhone but made it limited to the high-end models. ProMotion display allows the phone’s display to update twice as far as 120 times. This results in smooth scrolling, faster gaming, and improved responsiveness. They are also adaptive, meaning they won’t drain your battery life when not needed. In comparison, both iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus feature a standard 60Hz display that refreshes 60 times a second.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...Premium
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...Premium
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...
To curb use of chemical fertilisers, Govt to give nod to PM PRANAMPremium
To curb use of chemical fertilisers, Govt to give nod to PM PRANAM
Dynamic Island is the star feature on this year’s iPhone 14 Pro line. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

Always-on display

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro are also getting an always-on display that shows the clock and date, even when the phone is locked and not in active use. This is possible because the Pro models come with an advanced version of Apple’s LPTO OLED display, allowing them to lower their refresh rate to 1Hz. Apple’s always-on display is only limited to the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

A16 Bionic

Speaking of performance, the iPhone 14 Pro line is powered by Apple’s A16 Bionic processor and is restricted to high-end models.  The new chipset is an octa-core CPU housing up to six performance cores and two efficiency cores. Compared to its predecessor, the A15 Bionic, the A16 uses  30 per cent less power. Even if you sideline benchmarks for a second, the A16 Bionic does offer better battery life and improved performance – and that’s clearly visible when you execute heavy workloads on the iPhone 14 Pro such as video editing.

Also read |Nothing Phone (1) review: A new take on smartphones
The iPhone 14 Pro has three rear cameras: a main wide-angle camera, an ultrawide, and a telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan /Indian Express)

Improved cameras

Finally, the camera system is getting a major upgrade on the iPhone 14 Pro line, thanks to a 48-megapixel main camera. For the first time, the primary camera sensor has bumped to 48-megapixels and includes a pixel binning feature. This new “binning” technology  – a feature many Android smartphones have – combines data from multiple pixels into one to produce a 12-megapixel image with four times more pixels. This translates to improved shots in low light and more detailed pictures. The other two cameras, ultrawide and telephoto, are also getting upgrades. And the iPhone 14 Pro also supports ProRes video codec support and an updated cinematic mode, besides the new Action mode that lets you capture smooth videos without the need of expensive gimbals. If you are a mobile photographer or a content creator and want the very best cameras on a smartphone, the iPhone 14 Pro won’t disappoint.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-09-2022 at 12:22:59 pm
Next Story

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Mock seat allotment round 2 result today

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 19: Latest News
Advertisement