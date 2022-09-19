iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro? These five features are ‘exclusive’ to Apple’s high-end Pro line

Apple’s high-end iPhone 14 Pro is getting a lot of attention from consumers, and rightly so. Both iPhone 14 Pro models come loaded with new features, including the “Dynamic Island”, 48-megapixel camera and upgraded A16 Bionic processor. For those who want the latest and greatest, Apple’s high-end Pro line best features and cameras.

If you are planning to upgrade to the iPhone 14 Pro or 14 Pro Max, we will tell you about five features that are “exclusive” to the flagship line.

Dynamic Island

Gone is the notch that has been on every modern iPhone since the debut of the iPhone X. Instead, the iPhone 14 Pro line is getting what Apple calls “Dynamic Island”, a new shape-shifting cut-out that blends the line between hardware and software. It appears as a black shape cut-out around the camera’s front-facing camera, but thanks to Apple’s clever implementation, it dynamically changes in shape and shape to become a sort of second-screen. It can be used to let users know about AirPods progress and battery life, and live widgets, such as media playback. Dynamic Island is one of the best hardware/software design elements seen on smartphones in a very long time.

ProMotion display

Another feature that is exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro is the 120Hz refresh rate display. ProMotion display debuted first on iPad Pro in 2017 and since then Apple has expanded the 120Hz display to the iPhone but made it limited to the high-end models. ProMotion display allows the phone’s display to update twice as far as 120 times. This results in smooth scrolling, faster gaming, and improved responsiveness. They are also adaptive, meaning they won’t drain your battery life when not needed. In comparison, both iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus feature a standard 60Hz display that refreshes 60 times a second.

Always-on display

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro are also getting an always-on display that shows the clock and date, even when the phone is locked and not in active use. This is possible because the Pro models come with an advanced version of Apple’s LPTO OLED display, allowing them to lower their refresh rate to 1Hz. Apple’s always-on display is only limited to the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

A16 Bionic

Speaking of performance, the iPhone 14 Pro line is powered by Apple’s A16 Bionic processor and is restricted to high-end models. The new chipset is an octa-core CPU housing up to six performance cores and two efficiency cores. Compared to its predecessor, the A15 Bionic, the A16 uses 30 per cent less power. Even if you sideline benchmarks for a second, the A16 Bionic does offer better battery life and improved performance – and that’s clearly visible when you execute heavy workloads on the iPhone 14 Pro such as video editing.

Improved cameras

Finally, the camera system is getting a major upgrade on the iPhone 14 Pro line, thanks to a 48-megapixel main camera. For the first time, the primary camera sensor has bumped to 48-megapixels and includes a pixel binning feature. This new “binning” technology – a feature many Android smartphones have – combines data from multiple pixels into one to produce a 12-megapixel image with four times more pixels. This translates to improved shots in low light and more detailed pictures. The other two cameras, ultrawide and telephoto, are also getting upgrades. And the iPhone 14 Pro also supports ProRes video codec support and an updated cinematic mode, besides the new Action mode that lets you capture smooth videos without the need of expensive gimbals. If you are a mobile photographer or a content creator and want the very best cameras on a smartphone, the iPhone 14 Pro won’t disappoint.