Want a phone with 48MP camera? Here are options other than Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro has been launched with 48MP selfie camera alongside the Redmi Note 7, a few days ago. The device carries a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor at the back, which uses pixel binning technology to combine four pixels into one to create 12MP photos. In the Pro mode, users can shoot in 48MP resolution. But Redmi Note 7 Pro is not the only device which uses such high pixel count camera.

Aside from Redmi Note 7 Pro, smartphone customers in India have other options like Oppo F11 Pro, Honor View 20 and Vivo V15 Pro that come with 48MP shooter at the back. So let’s go through the device specifications of each smartphone to help you decide which phone ticks all the boxes for you.

Watch: Redmi Note 7 Pro with 48MP camera

Redmi Note 7 Pro: Price starts at Rs 13,999

The price of Redmi Note 7 Pro is Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs 16,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The device will be up for sale on March 13 in India via Flipkart and Mi.com. Redmi Note 7 Pro features a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection at the front and back. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor with an 11nm FinFET design coupled with Adreno 612 GPU.

Redmi Note 7 Pro has a 48MP+5MP dual rear camera setup and a 13MP selfie camera at the front. The device has a 4,000 mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0.

Oppo F11 Pro: Price Rs 24,990

Oppo F11 Pro price in India is Rs 24,990 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. Pre-orders begin from March 5, while sale will start from March 15 on online as well as offline platforms. The device features a 6.5-inch full HD+ panoramic display with 90.9 per cent screen-to-body ratio and a popup selfie camera of 16MP with f/2.0 aperture.

At the rear, it has a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture clubbed with a 5MP secondary camera (f/2.4 aperture).

Oppo F11 Pro is powered by Helio P70 coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The battery of the device is 4,000mAh with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. It runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie.

Honor View20: Price starts at Rs 37,999

Honor View20 is available on Amazon and Honor’s official online store. It is priced at Rs 37,999 for 6GB RAM+128GB ROM and Rs 45,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM. Honor View20 comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ punch-hole display with 91.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio and stands out in terms of design as it comes with a V reflective pattern on its glass back cover.

The device has a 48MP primary camera sensor coupled with a 3D Time of Flight (ToF) secondary sensor. Honor View20 has a 25MP camera on the front with f/2.0 aperture. It is powered by flagship-level Kirin 980 processor that we saw on Mate 20 Pro. The phone sports a 4,000 mAh battery

Vivo V15 Pro: Price Rs 28,990

Vivo V15 Pro is available only in one storage configuration of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage at a price of Rs 28,990 on Flipkart. The device features a 6.39-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with in-display fingerprint sensor and a popup selfie camera of 32MP with f/2.0 aperture.

On the back, Vivo V15 Pro has a triple camera setup of 48MP+8MP+5MP. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor coupled with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 3,700mAh battery with support for fast charging.