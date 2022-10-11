3 reasons to buy a 5G smartphone in 2022, and 3 reasons to stick to your 4G device

5G smartphones: Jio and Airtel have started 5G network services in India, either as an open trial or with a full rollout in select cities, and more widespread coverage is expected to come in the months to follow. Ahead of the transition to 5G, a number of users may be looking forward to choosing a 5G device for their next smartphone, but with an overwhelming number of options out there, choosing a smartphone can be a difficult task, 5G or otherwise.

On top of that, a number of 4G smartphones are also available right now, offering good performance for lesser pricing. These devices may feature older chipsets but may still provide a value-for-money experience for many.

If choosing between a 4G and 5G smartphone has you confused, here are a few reasons to pick both that should help you make the right call.

Why you should stick to 4G phones for now

Coverage: 5G network is currently available to only a handful of regions in India. While more cities are expected to get 5G coverage over the next year or two, this is something you must consider before spending five digits on a new phone.

If your region is not a Tier I or Tier II city, your new 5G phone may become a dated device out of its update cycles by the time you get 5G coverage. Make sure you will actually have access to 5G in your area of residence, work, etc before committing to buying a phone.

Pricing: 5G phones are generally more expensive, especially if you look at segments like the Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 one, where you can still find both 4G and 5G phones. While spending more money on a 5G phone or a 5G variant of the same device may seem like a good, future-proof idea, it will not be worth it if you don’t have the coverage and budget for 5G plans.

Note that while 5G data plans may be priced equal to 4G in the beginning, they can quickly climb up for the faster service. If you won’t be thrilled by higher prices for faster data, you may want to reconsider spending extra on a 5G phone as well. Remember, you can always get a more recent 5G phone later on, probably at a lesser amount.

Performance: in the lower-end segments you can get more performance out of a 4G phone compared to a 5G phone at the same price. While the 4G phone may not be the more future-proof option, it may still be the more powerful device, and the better choice if you cannot use 5G in your area.

For instance, take the Poco X3 Pro, while it is an older 4G phone priced under Rs 20,000, it came with the Snapdragon 860, a much more powerful chipset than newer 5G chips that may offer 5G connectivity, but at the cost of underperformance at the same price. If your need for a faster, more capable phone outweighs the need for 5G connectivity, you should stick to a 4G device for now.

Reasons to buy a 5G phone

Future-ready: 5G smartphones are more future-proof devices, and not just because they support 5G networks. The industry is switching to 5G networks and chipsets that support them, just like we switched from the micro-USB port to the USB Type-C port. 5G phones will be the way forward.

Moreover, 5G phones will, of course, be newer devices that have the general benefits of getting a newer phone too. This includes frequent software updates, more recent features, better cameras and better performance.

Upper segments: If you’re spending over Rs 20,000 on a smartphone, going for a 5G smartphone is a no-brainer. This is because there aren’t a lot of 4G phones in the upper segments to choose from (unless you consider the used smartphone market) and for that price, you probably will use your phone for about three years, at which point most regions will have 5G coverage.

A 4G phone like the iPhone 11 may sound like a great deal when it is available for close to Rs 30,000 during sales, but keep in mind that such devices will not have many software updates left in its cycle, and will not support 5G ever, even if you move to a 5G compatible region later on.

Need faster data speeds: Of course, if you’re someone who wants faster mobile data for work or other purposes, and are ready to spend money for it, a 5G smartphone is the way to go for you. Even if certain regions in India may not have the best 5G speeds right now, they are still faster than 4G speeds and could get better over time.

Not to mention, you may travel to regions with better 5G coverage in the future, whether in India or abroad, and to make the most of data speeds then, you will need a 5G-compatible device in your pocket