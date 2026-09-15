3 bizarre yet brilliant smartphone accessories built specifically for tech nerds

I call myself a geek. We have a different personality, and we are often stereotyped. I have faced clichés about geeks – the books we read, the movies we watch, the way we dress, the way we speak, our intellect, and more.

It’s okay if you have a geeky personality—that’s just who you are. The problem isn’t with us; it’s that others want to be like us. Take the devices we choose and use in our everyday lives. I have been called out for the choice of devices I use.

As geeks, we choose and use the weirdest gadgets, and to us, they feel completely normal and a part of everyday life. Over the past few weeks, I reviewed three new tech accessories that may have been designed with geeks in mind.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The first is the Google Pixel Watch 5, which works great with a Pixel phone or any Android smartphone. Second is a pair of clip-on wireless earbuds from Sony, and third is an ultra-slim power bank from Xiaomi that weighs less than 100 grams and is especially well suited to a device like the iPhone Air.

I will go through each one in detail so you can decide whether you want these accessories or should skip them.

Google Health, formerly Fitbit, offers advanced health tracking and a new AI-powered coach. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) Google Health, formerly Fitbit, offers advanced health tracking and a new AI-powered coach. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Google Pixel Watch 5 | Rs 45,990

I have been using and reviewing Google’s Pixel Watch since it was first introduced a couple of years ago, and last year’s Pixel Watch 4 was the first time I felt the smartwatch got a lot of things right.

The Pixel Watch 5 expands on that, and the changes are inside, not outside. The watch sits flush on the wrist. I tested the 45mm option and found it very comfortable and unobtrusive in my daily life. For those with smaller wrists, the watch is also available in a 41mm option. The device comes with two silicone band options that interlock securely.

Story continues below this ad

I like the Pixel Watch’s design language; it’s different from Apple’s, and I have always loved circular watches. It’s a beautiful watch, with a metallic silver finish on the sides. The Wear OS interface complements the circular screen and works beautifully within that form factor.

While the design hasn’t changed from the Pixel Watch 4, I was impressed by the brilliant customisable watch faces. The Modular face displays steps, active minutes, heart rate, and more. It’s also easier to read, especially if you are like me and go for a run every day.

Throughout the review period, the Pixel Watch 5 delivered exceptionally smooth and responsive performance. I didn’t notice any lag or stuttering. As I have mentioned before, Wear OS feels polished, responsive, and visually appealing.

Perhaps what impressed me most is Google Health, the companion app that replaces the old Fitbit app. It may not be as detailed as Garmin or Whoop, but it doesn’t overwhelm users with complex data and terminology. I am still a beginner in my fitness journey, and what I find most useful about Google Health is that, rather than simply logging workouts, it tells you how to improve your routine and actually get fitter.

Story continues below this ad

For me, what impresses me most about the Pixel Watch 5 is how it brings Google Gemini to your wrist. The experience is the same as what I get on my Pixel 11 Pro XL, and to me, that’s a game-changer. Gemini feels more useful on the Watch 5, with Proactive Suggestions using context such as your location, calendar, and messages to surface relevant information at the right time, like displaying a train ticket when you arrive at the station.

The Pixel Watch 5 looks luxurious, but those who prefer rugged watches may not like the design. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) The Pixel Watch 5 looks luxurious, but those who prefer rugged watches may not like the design. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

The Pixel Watch 5’s sleep tracking was mostly accurate, and its Smart Wake Alarm uses your sleep stages to wake you at an ideal time in the morning. However, I found the Watch 5’s gesture controls inconsistent, and I often preferred using the touchscreen instead. Battery performance has improved, but the watch still pales in comparison with smartwatches from Samsung and Apple, which now offer up to five days of battery.

After using the new Pixel Watch 5 for weeks, I feel it is the smartwatch that comes closest to what a geek would want. Geeks will love the watch’s circular design, its smooth, lag-free Wear OS performance, and the way the Gemini assistant works on a smartwatch. The voice-first experience changes how you interact with a smartwatch, making the experience feel more natural and intuitive. It’s a premium smartwatch but more so a geek watch in a true sense.

The Clips are still on the lighter side at 6.3 grams per bud and 42 grams with the charging case. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/indian Express) The Clips are still on the lighter side at 6.3 grams per bud and 42 grams with the charging case. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/indian Express)

Sony LinkBuds Clip | Rs 24,990

When I first wore the LinkBuds Clip, I asked myself what kind of person would use them.

Story continues below this ad

The LinkBuds Clip are designed as open-ear wireless earbuds, meaning they sit outside your ears, leaving your ear canals unobstructed while you exercise, run, or listen to music at home.

I have worn and reviewed many open-ear earbuds, but the LinkBuds Clip are designed differently. They are open earbuds, as I just described, but feature a clip-on design. The LinkBuds Clip are refreshing to use and, quite honestly, hard to ignore. The earbuds have three key parts: the bean-shaped anchors behind the ear, the ball that houses the driver and sits near the ear, and the flexible C-bridge that connects the two.

The flexible C-shaped band keeps the earbuds secure without becoming uncomfortable during long listening sessions. However, since I wear glasses, the temples can sometimes come into contact with the band. Other than that, I never felt irritated while wearing them. They fit comfortably and securely and remain stable even when I am moving around.

The case is brilliant. It’s the right size, offers USB-C charging, and lets you re-pair with a button. However, I am surprised by the lack of wireless charging, especially for a premium-priced product. I also didn’t like the finicky touch controls on the buds.

Story continues below this ad

Each IPX4-rated earbud weighs 6.4 grams. Battery life is rated at up to nine hours of continuous music playback, which seems to be on par with other similar earbuds.

I was pleasantly surprised by how comfortable and weightless they felt on my ears. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) I was pleasantly surprised by how comfortable and weightless they felt on my ears. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Sony has a reputation for great-sounding audio products, and I felt the same with the LinkBuds Clip. Admittedly, because they are open-ear buds, don’t expect audio quality as good as what you get from the AirPods Pro 3 or WF-1000XM5, both of which are noise-isolating wireless earbuds.

The LinkBuds Clip are loud enough to hear clearly even in noisy environments, including busy Metro train stations, noisy Delhi streets, and gyms. When listening to music, the bass is present enough for kick drums, and the mids are detailed. However, if you expect deep, rich bass, open-ear buds probably aren’t for you. For casual listening, I was happy with the LinkBuds Clip’s sound quality, especially in quieter environments.

The Sound Connect app offers three listening modes, with Standard being the best choice for everyday use. Voice Boost is useful for calls but less suited to music, while Sound Leakage Reduction reduces high frequencies at the expense of sound quality. The app also includes a 10-band equaliser and presets for adjusting the bass and treble.

Story continues below this ad

I am very much in favour of open-ear wireless earbuds, and I can see that the technology is improving. The LinkBuds Clip sound great, and a lot depends on how widely open-ear earbuds are adopted. You can hear your surroundings and your own voice clearly, even when taking calls.

My only disappointment is the price, as the buds are on the expensive side. Open-ear earbuds and the clip-on style are still experimental, and Sony is charging a premium for them. But if you are a hardcore geek at heart, often bet on unique and interesting devices, and have money to splurge, the LinkBuds Clip make a compelling case.

The power bank measures just 6 mm (0.2 inch) thick, which is only a touch thicker than the iPhone Air at 5.6 mm. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) The power bank measures just 6 mm (0.2 inch) thick, which is only a touch thicker than the iPhone Air at 5.6 mm. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 | Rs 5,599

In my case, at least, travelling without a power bank is difficult because I am not only taking long-haul flights but also travelling for work and covering global product launch events. I can’t leave home without a power bank, no matter how long my phone’s battery lasts. But I always wonder: what if someone made a slimmed-down power bank that was easy to travel with, hassle-free, and could magnetically snap onto my phone?

I finally have the product in my hands, not just on paper – and I have been using it for a couple of days. It’s called the Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000, with a slim 6mm design and magnetic attachment to my iPhone Air.

Story continues below this ad

At 6mm thick and weighing just 98 grams, I haven’t seen a power bank that slim. I could easily slide it into my pocket, and I am pretty sure I would forget where I would have kept it. In fact, after snapping the power bank onto my iPhone Air, I thought I had lost it at one point, only to realise it was still attached to my phone.

In terms of looks, the power bank is made from aluminium, while the rear has a smooth fibreglass surface. It comes in black, orange, and silver, matching iPhone colours. The device looks premium and cool and, frankly, feels like a sheet of metal.

The power bank snaps magnetically onto the back of compatible phones for wireless charging. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) The power bank snaps magnetically onto the back of compatible phones for wireless charging. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

The 5,000mAh battery provides around 60 to 70 per cent charge to an iPhone Air (the tested model, in this case), which I think is good enough for most users. However, since it isn’t MagSafe-certified, iPhones are limited to 7.5W wireless charging instead of the full 15W output. That said, the power bank supports 15W charging on Qi2-compatible phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S26 and Pixel 11 Pro XL. When I tested the power bank with my Pixel 11 Pro XL, which has PixelSnap, it attached magnetically. Samsung Galaxy phones, however, require a magnetic case to use the power bank’s magnetic attachment.

The power bank’s strong grip keeps it firmly attached to the phone. Meanwhile, a USB-C port, a row of indicator lights, and a button to check the battery level give users clear control over charging. One thing I noticed is that the power bank gets noticeably warm during use, as its metal enclosure helps dissipate heat. It doesn’t become too hot.

Story continues below this ad

At Rs 5,599, the 6mm power bank comes at a premium, and I would recommend it only to those who want to live wire-free and to frequent travellers. It’s not made for everyone, but a 5,000mAh battery in a 6mm-thick package, combined with Qi2 compatibility, is tempting for a geek like me.