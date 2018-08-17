2018 OLED iPhones to get Apple Pencil support; 6.1-inch LCD model could cost $699: TrendForce

The 2018 iPhone X and iPhone X Plus are going to be ‘premium’ devices in Apple’s lineup. (Image of Apple iPhone X for representation) The 2018 iPhone X and iPhone X Plus are going to be ‘premium’ devices in Apple’s lineup. (Image of Apple iPhone X for representation)

The next flagship iPhone could offer Apple Pencil support and up to 512GB of internal storage, according to research firm TrendForce. The Apple Pencil will apparently only be compatible with OLED models, meaning only the iPhone X 2 and iPhone X Plus will take advantage of the stylus. If the information turns out to be true, this is the first time Apple iPhones will natively support a stylus. Steve Jobs hated it, but the iPhone could be getting the Apple Pencil support.

The research firm further believes the 2018 iPhone X and iPhone X Plus are going to be ‘premium’ devices in Apple’s lineup. They will come with 4GB RAM and FaceID. The smaller 5.8-inch iPhone X 2 will have the same specifications as the original iPhone X. Evidently, the new iPhone X 2 will start at a price of $899 (or approx Rs 62,943). Apparently, Apple will discontinue the original iPhone X when it introduces the second-generation iPhone X later this year.

Speaking of the 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus, it is aimed at business users. The phone will support dual-SIM, though the high-end phone will be limited to certain markets. The handset is expected to have a starting price of $999 (or approx Rs 70,064).

TrendForce claims the 2018 iPhone X and iPhone X Plus will likely to come in three storage capacities: 64GB, 256GB and 512GB. Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 also ships with 512GB of internal storage, plus support for another 512GB via microSD support.

The research firm specifically points at the arrival of a 6.1-inch LCD iPhone with FaceID, 3GB RAM and dual-SIM. It’s being said that Apple will price the iPhone in such a way that it crushes more high-end Android phone out there. The 6.1-inch iPhone is expected to be the most popular iPhone when it hits the market, with a production share of 50 per cent among all new iPhones. The low-cost iPhone will only be made available in two storage capacities: 64GB and 256GB. TrendForce estimates Apple will price the 6.1-inch iPhone between $699 and $749 (Rs 49,024 – Rs 52,531).

In any case, take this report with a pich of salt. Apple is rumoured to launch the iPhone X 2, iPhone X Plus and a low-cost iPhone in September. Beyond iPhones, the Tim Cook-led company is expected to announce an entry-level MacBook Air, MacBook, Mac Mini, iPads with FaceID, AirPods 2, and Apple Watch Series 4.

