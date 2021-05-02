New 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivery times slip into July

There were rumors about the Mini LED display tech being a production hurdle for the company before the device was launched, and now that appears to be true (Image Source: Apple)

In case you are planning to purchase the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a Mini LED display, you may have to wait a while longer. The delivery time for even the base model of Apple’s high-end tablet has slipped to late June or early July in the US.

There were rumors about the Mini LED display tech being a production hurdle for the company before the device was launched, and now that appears to be true. Mini LED display which is a new tech used by Apple is said to be the reason for the short supply of iPads. The technology is said to offer various improvements compared to normal LED displays. However, they are harder to produce. Apple has stated that the previous iPad Pro’s display had 72 LEDs, while the new Mini LED version includes over 10,000 LEDs.



Other Apple devices that were announced on April 20th seem to be better off stock-wise. Apple’s site states that the purple iPhone 12 and 12 Mini would be available in early May while the Apple TV is said to ship by mid-to-late May. The lower-end variant of the iMac is said to arrive in late May, though the higher-end versions won’t be available until early June, the same as the new Siri Remote. While users can find the single AirTag is available to purchase, the four-pack will be shipping by June according to the company.