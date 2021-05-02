scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 02, 2021
Most read

New 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivery times slip into July

In case you are planning to purchase the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a Mini LED display, you may have to wait a while longer. Here is why.

By: Tech Desk | Siliguri |
May 2, 2021 5:28:34 pm
Apple iPad Pro, Apple iPad Pro launch, Apple iPad Pro availability, Apple iPad Pro Mini LED display, Apple Mini LED display, Apple launch event 2021,There were rumors about the Mini LED display tech being a production hurdle for the company before the device was launched, and now that appears to be true (Image Source: Apple)

In case you are planning to purchase the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a Mini LED display, you may have to wait a while longer. The delivery time for even the base model of Apple’s high-end tablet has slipped to late June or early July in the US.

There were rumors about the Mini LED display tech being a production hurdle for the company before the device was launched, and now that appears to be true. Mini LED display which is a new tech used by Apple is said to be the reason for the short supply of iPads. The technology is said to offer various improvements compared to normal LED displays. However, they are harder to produce. Apple has stated that the previous iPad Pro’s display had 72 LEDs, while the new Mini LED version includes over 10,000 LEDs.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

Other Apple devices that were announced on April 20th seem to be better off stock-wise. Apple’s site states that the purple iPhone 12 and 12 Mini would be available in early May while the Apple TV is said to ship by mid-to-late May. The lower-end variant of the iMac is said to arrive in late May, though the higher-end versions won’t be available until early June, the same as the new Siri Remote. While users can find the single AirTag is available to purchase, the four-pack will be shipping by June according to the company.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

apple event, apple event 2021, apple event april 2021, apple event live, apple event live stream, apple event 2021 live, apple event 2021, apple event 2021 today, apple spring loaded event, apple spring loaded event live, apple spring loaded event live update, ipad pro, ipad pro 2021, new ipad pro 2021 launch date, ipad pro 2021 launch imac design, new apple product
iPad Pro 2021 to iMac: Here’s everything Apple announced at the event

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

May 02: Latest News

Advertisement
x