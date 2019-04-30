10 phones under Rs 15,000 on Android Pie: Realme 3 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Nokia 6.1 Plus and more

Google made Android 9.0 Pie official last year with several useful features like digital wellbeing, adaptive battery, new system navigation gestures, and more. Following the release, the adoption of Android Pie was slow as smartphone makers rolled out the update in phases globally.

Most phones these days come with the operating system out of the box, including budget phones. For instance, Realme 3 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Motorola G7 Power all ship with Android 9 Pie. As Google prepares to launch its new Android Q version in May this year, we look at ten budget phones running Android 9.0 Pie.

Watch: Realme 3 Pro review: Can this challenge the Redmi Note 7 Pro?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro has a starting price of Rs 13,999 and it comes with Android 9.0 Pie out of the box. It also runs the company’s MIUI 10 skin, which enables features like a customised MIUI screen with content and app recommendations when one swipes right from the Homescreen. The only issue that the Redmi Note 7 Pro has a heavily customised interface.

The highlight of Redmi Note 7 Pro is its 48MP rear camera and 4,000mAh battery. The Rs 13,999 price is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model, while it goes up to Rs 16,999 for 6GB RAM+128GB storage option. Read our full review of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro runs the company’s ColorOS 6.0 skin, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. The ColorOS 6 features a new interface, Hyper Boost, which is said to boost the phone’s performance during gaming, System Boost, as well as riding mode, and game assistant. The Color OS 6.0, though, as we observed in our review of Realme 3 Pro, feels slow and cluttered.

The budget phone has the same price as the Redmi Note 7 Pro for similar storage options. Realme 3 Pro has Snapdragon 710 processor, a 25MP front camera, and 4,045mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. Read our full review of Realme 3 Pro review.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 also runs MIUI 10, based on Android 9.0 Pie, same as Redmi Note 7 Pro. In our review, we liked that there was an option to use the Redmi Y3 with gestures, which are easy to use and quick to respond.

As for the price, the phone will cost Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999 for 3GB RAM+32GB ROM and 4GB RAM+128GB storage variants respectively. Redmi Y3 is aimed at selfie lovers as it ships with a 32MP front camera. Among other features are a 6.26-inch display, Snapdragon 632 processor, dual rear cameras, and a 4,000mAh battery. Read our full review of Xiaomi Redmi Y3 review.

Moto G7 Power

With Moto G7 Power, users get nearly stock version of Android 9.0 with minimal customisation, which might appeal to some. There are Moto Actions like lift to unlock or flip for Do Not Disturb, pick up to silence, and more. Plus, features such as attentive display, quick actions, and battery meter are a part of Moto Display features.

Moto G7 Power has a 5,000mAh battery, which is its USP. The price is Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM+64GB storage option. Other key features are a 6.2-inch display, Snapdragon 632 processor, 12MP back camera, and an 8MP selfie camera.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) was launched with Android 8.1 Oreo, though the company has confirmed that it has started rolling out Android 9 Pie update for the smartphone in India. Given the phone runs on a stock Android version, the interface is much cleaner when compared to phones with the company’s ZenUI skin.

A stock Android version also means less bloatware, which we said in our review is good to see. The phone is offered in three storage models and the price of the base 3GB RAM+32GB storage option is Rs 12,999. The 4GB RAM+64GB internal storage option can be bought at Rs 14,999, while the 6GB RAM+64GB storage option will cost Rs 16,999. Read our full review of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2.

Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 6.1 Plus, priced at Rs 15,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model, was launched with Android 8.1 Ore out of the box. Late last year, the phone started to receive Android 9.0 Pie. With Nokia 6.1 Plus as well, users get a stock Android experience, which we observed in our review is a better approach that heavily skinned OS.

Nokia 6.1 Plus looks premium, thanks to its glass back design and a compact body. It is powered by Snapdragon 636 processor, the 16+5MP rear cameras are okay. It retains a 3.5mm headphone jack and users a USB Type-C for charging. Read our full review of Nokia 6.1 Plus.

Honor 8X

Honor 8X started getting Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 update in India earlier this year, though the phone was launched with Android 8.1 Oreo. The EMUI 9.0 update adds features like GPU Turbo 2.0, full-screen gestures, Password Vault, Wireless sharing, and a new UI. Various AI functionalities like scene detection and NPU based processing are supported as well.

Honor 8X has a starting price of Rs 14,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage mode. The 6GB RAM model with 64GB storage is priced higher than Rs 15,000 at Rs 16,999 and that with 128GB storage will cost Rs 18,999. In our review, we liked Honor 8X’s unique design, sharp display, and a good battery backup. Read our full review of Honor 8X.

Motorola One Power

Motorola One Power is an Android One smartphone with promised three years of security updates and two years of software updates. The phone was launched with a stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo and Android 9 Pie started rolling out for the phone in November last year. It also ships with Moto’s suite of software tweaks like Moto Actions.

Motorola One Power is priced at Rs 15,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model, though it is listed at a much lesser price on e-commerce sites. The phone gets durable 5,000mAh battery, clean and uncluttered UI and fast software updates is another benefit. Read our full review of Motorola One Power.

Xiaomi Mi A2

Android 9 Pie update for Xiaomi Mi A2 started to roll out last year. Just like Motorola One Power, Mi A2 is an Android One phone with promised regular updates. It runs a stock version of Android Pie. The phone was launched at Rs 15,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model, though it is selling at Rs 13,999 after price cut.

Mi A2 is a capable phone with a premium design, display, stock Android, and performance as its positives. The 12MP+20MP rear cameras also deliver. However, there is no microSD card slot option for expandable storage and a 3.5mm headset jack is also missing. Read our full review of Xiaomi Mi A2.

Nokia 5.1 Plus

Nokia 5.1 Plus was launched with Android 8.0 Oreo and Pie was released earlier this year. The phone is priced at 10,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model. The phone has a classy design and clean, zero-bloatware software experience, which makes it stand out in the budget segment. Read our full review of Nokia 5.1 Plus.