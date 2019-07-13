10.or G2 limited edition price starts at Rs 11,999, to be sold on Amazon from July 15

10.or has revealed the price of the recently announced limited edition 10.or G2 smartphone. The device which was announced late last month will be available for sale during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale which will be held from July 15-16, 2019.

Advertising

The 10.or G2 limited edition smartphone will come in two RAM variants – 4GB RAM variant which will be sold for a price of Rs 11,999 and the 6GB RAM variant will retail at Rs 14,599. Both the variants come with 64GB of internal storage space.

Apart from the price, Amazon India is also offering various offers to attract customers. Those who purchase the 10.or G2 during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale will be eligible for a 10 per cent instant discount on paying through HDFC Bank debit or credit cards. Amazon India will also offer the option of no-cost EMI through various debit and credit cards of banks and Bajaj Finserv. The customers will also get up to Rs 1,100 cash back on food, travel, utility bills, and money transfers on ordering the smartphone using any prepaid instrument.

The 10.or G2 is manufactured by WINGTECH as a part of the Crafted for Amazon initiative. It will be available in Charcoal Black and Twilight Blue colour options.

Advertising

Coming to the specs of the phone, the 10.or G2 comes with a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio, 1080×2246 pixel resolution and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor along with Qualcomm Adreno 509. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a 15W charger.

Also Read|10.or G2 limited edition announced, will go on sale during Amazon’s Prime Day 2019 sale

In terms of camera, the smartphone has a dual sensor setup at the back which comprises of 16MP and 5MP and a 12MP front camera.