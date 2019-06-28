10.or G2 limited edition announced, will go on sale during Amazon’s Prime Day 2019 sale

10.or has announced that it will be launching its next-generation 10.or G2 smartphone as a special limited edition variant for Amazon’s Prime Day 2019 sale. The device will be manufactured by WINGTECH as a part of the Crafted for Amazon initiative. It will be made available in Charcoal Black and Twilight Blue colour options. The company is yet to reveal the pricing details of the device.

The company states that it builds its devices from the insights curated from hundreds of thousands of customer reviews on Amazon. It also states that the G2 has been manufactured with high reliability and quality standards. It has also passed 950 different Amazon quality tests.

Key features of the device include a 6.18-inch full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, 5,000mAh battery and 4K video recording capabilities.

10.or G2 sports a 6.18-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2246×1080 pixels. The company states that it has used Corning Gorilla Glass for display protection, however, it hasn’t mentioned which generation of Gorilla Glass has been used. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor paired with an Adreno 509 GPU.

The device comes with 4GB/6GB of RAM along with64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. The company did not reveal, which Android version will the device run. All of this will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery, which is claimed to last for up to 2 days on a single charge. The device comes with support for 15W fast charging.

The 10.or G2 sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features a 12MP sensor for taking selfies.