10.or D2 with 18:9 display, IPX2 rating launched in India: Price, specifications

It has been over a year since 10.or launched its first smartphone in the Indian market. The company has today launched the 10.or D2, successor to the original 10.or D under Amazon’s “Crafted for Amazon” programme. Key features of the smartphone include an 18:9 aspect ratio display, IPX2 rating water and dust resistance and Snapdragon 425 processor. The device will be made available in two colour variants – Beyond Black and Glow Gold.

10.or D2 will go on sale starting August 27 for Prime members and August 28 for non-prime members. It will come in two RAM and internal storage variants – 2GB RAM/16GB internal storage and 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage priced at Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,999 respectively.

Customers who purchase the smartphone with either Punjab National Bank or IndusInd Bank credit/debit cards will be eligible for a 10 per cent instant discount. Additionally, consumers will also get up to Rs 1,000 additional discount on exchange, Rs. 2,200 cashback from Reliance Jio, 95 per cent off on Kindle ebooks up to Rs 200, no-cost EMI benefits, and prime members will get one year extended warranty for free.

The 10.or D2 sports a 5.45-inch HD+ LTPS display with a resolution of 1440×720 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor paired with Adreno 308 GPU. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system in its stock configuration and is backed by a 3,200mAh non-removable battery.

As for the cameras, the 10.or D2 sports a 13MP Sony IMX258 camera sensor on the back paired with a single LED flash. On the front, it features a 5MP camera sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 for taking selfies. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, ViLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, and Bluetooth 4.2.

