10.or D2 first impressions: Another budget phone, but is it worth the price?

10.or today launched the 10.or D2 smartphone a successor to the popular 10.or D. 10.or today launched the 10.or D2 smartphone a successor to the popular 10.or D.

10.or entered the Indian smartphone market last year with the 10.or G being its first smartphone followed by the E and D. The brand was brought to India under the crafted for Amazon programme. In this programme, companies take the customer feedback across the platforms category and develop products which the customers will love.

10.or today launched the 10.or D2 smartphone a successor to the popular 10.or D. The device sports a 5.45-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. However, the bezels are quite visible on this one. The device will be made available starting August 27 for Prime members and August 28 for non-prime members. It will come in two storage and RAM variants 2GB RAM/16GB internal storage and 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage priced at Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,999 respectively.

10.or D2 Specifications: 5.45-inch HD+ Full Screen display | Android 8.1 Oreo | 1.4GHz Snapdragon 425 processor | 3,300mAh battery| 2GB RAM + 16GB internal memory/3GB RAM + 32GB internal memory (expandable to 128GB)| 13MP rear camera | 5MP front camera | 4G VoLTE (dual-SIM)

10.or D2 price in India: Rs 6,999, Rs 7,999

10.or D2 First Impressions: Design and Display

The 10.or D2 does not feel unmanageable and fits easily in one’s hands. The company has provided a 5.45-inch LTPS HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, however, the bezels on the device are very big. On the front, we also get to see the 5MP front camera along with a front flash and the earpiece.

10.or D2 will be made available starting August 27 for Prime members and August 28 for non-prime members. 10.or D2 will be made available starting August 27 for Prime members and August 28 for non-prime members.

The back of the phone features the primary camera module along with the loudspeaker. Unlike its predecessor, the device does not come with a fingerprint sensor meaning you will have to rely on manually entering your code.

On the top edge of the phone is the 3.5mm audio output jack and the secondary noise cancellation microphone. The right edge consists of the power button and the volume rockers, whereas on the left side is the SIM card tray. On the bottom edge, there is the primary microphone along with the microUSB port. The company has managed to secure an IPX2 rating for the device, which does mean that it can handle a few random splashes here and there, though this is not water-resistant as such.

Unlike its predecessor, 10.or D2 does not come with a fingerprint sensor. Unlike its predecessor, 10.or D2 does not come with a fingerprint sensor.

The 10.or D2 comes with a plastic back with a matte finish metallic paint coating, which makes the device feel much premium. The phone has a clean, non-glossy look, which helps it remain free from smudges and fingerprint marks.

10.or D2 First Impressions: Processor, Software, and battery

10.or D2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor clocked at 1.4GHz paired with Adreno 308 GPU. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system in its stock configuration. There weren’t any noticeable lags during the limited amount of time we spent with the device. The device backed by a 3,200mAh battery which in our experience should last for a day with moderate usage.

10.or D2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor. 10.or D2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor.

The company has claimed that the device will be able to video playback time of up to 12 hours and a talk time of up to 19 hours on a single charge.

10.or D2 First Impressions: Camera

The 10.or D2 features a 13MP rear camera with an aperture of f/2.0 along with PDAF and an LED flash. On the front, it sports a 5MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.0. 10.or D2’s primary camera sensor performs well in brightly lit situations.

The back of 10.or D2 features the primary camera module along with the loudspeaker. The back of 10.or D2 features the primary camera module along with the loudspeaker.

10.or D2 features a 13MP rear camera with an aperture of f/2.0. 10.or D2 features a 13MP rear camera with an aperture of f/2.0.

However, the quality drops drastically in low lighting condition. So far, it does not look like the camera performance has an improvement quality from the original 10.or D. As for the 5MP front camera, the 10.or D2 can take decent daylight selfies. The images taken with the device came out with nice sharpness and it is able to maintain focus on a single point.

The 10.or D2 is able to take decent images with details in well lite conditions. The 10.or D2 is able to take decent images with details in well lite conditions.

On the front, the 10.or D2 sports a 5MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.0. On the front, the 10.or D2 sports a 5MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.0.

10.or D2 First Impressions: Early Verdict

10.or D2 joins a long list of budget phones available in the market. While the IPX2 rating is a welcome feature, the departure of the fingerprint sensor is not good to see. Overall though 10.or D2 does not look like much of an improvement over the original, so it becomes harder to recommend this newer phone. Stay tuned for a full review on whether you can consider this budget phone.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd