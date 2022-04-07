10 bit colour and 12 bit RAW: How the OnePlus 10 Pro redefines phone photography

It has become clear now that OnePlus takes its camera game very seriously, especially on its flagship smartphones. The brand is always innovating and bringing features and collaborations to its smartphones that other companies could not even dream of. One such OnePlus collaboration took place last year with the legendary camera brand Hasselblad. With this partnership OnePlus took smartphone photography to another level.

The brand has raised photography stakes even higher with the launch of its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 10 Pro, The OnePlus 10 Pro is packed with camera muscle. It comes with a powerful triple camera set up on the back which is led by a 48 megapixel Sony IMX789 main sensor, exclusive to OnePlus devices. This sensor is backed by a 50 megapixel ultrawide lens which can not only give you 110 degrees of basic ultrawide view but can go up to a massive 150 degrees, expanding your photography horizon and offering those fancy fisheye views. The third sensor in the list is an 8 megapixel telephoto which offers 3.3 x optical zoom and takes you up close with a huge 30x digital zoom. This year with its flagship phone, OnePlus has bumped up its selfie camera megapixel count from 16 to 32 megapixel as well.

The OnePlus 10 Pro also brings features that put all those megapixel and camera numbers to the best use. The phone comes with the OnePlus Billion Color Solution which allows the phone to apply the Natural Color Calibration with Hasselblad to be applied to over one billion colours. What’s more. all three sensors on the back of the OnePlus 10 Pro have the ability to shoot in 10-bit colour.

To understand why that is important, let us consider color depth. The colour depth of an image is measured in bits with the number of bits highlighting how many colours are present in each pixel. This means the more bits you get per pixel, the more colours that will be available. Our regular phones shoot pictures in 8-bit colour which adds up to 16 million colours. With OnePlus bringing 10-bit colour to all three of its sensors on the back, this number has been further bumped up to an almost crazy 1 billion colours – 64 times more than what we get from regular photography options. This number not only beats most smartphones but actually pushes DSLR-level boundaries.

To top this 1 billion colour brilliance, the OnePlus 10 Pro uses DCI-P3 color gamut to take pictures. This provides 25 per cent more coverage than the usual RGB colour gamut used on most smartphones. All of this simply means that the pictures taken with the OnePlus 10 Pro will not only deliver accurate colours but also result in lesser colour banding, and smoother transitions between colours. Basically colours like never before.

The OnePlus 10 Prp also allows you to do much more with the photographs taken thanks to RAW mode. A professionals’ choice, RAW mode is for those who like to edit their pictures extensively and give them a new dimension. The rule of thumb about RAW mode is that the more information you have, the more creative freedom and opportunity you get when it comes to editing. Think of it as cooking – more ingredients mean you have more options to play around with and more dishes you can make. Same is with RAW mode and editing. The Hasselblad Pro Mode on the OnePlus 10 Pro not only allows you to capture images in a staggering 12-bit RAW format but also lets you customise parameters like ISO, and white balance on all three sensors on the back, resulting in tons of information and a greater level of dynamic range. The phone also comes with Hasselblad Natural Color Solution for Mobile which not only brings a staggering number of colours but also much more image information to help you process the results even further.

Another ace up OnePlus 10 Pro’s photography sleeves is the RAW+ mode. Along with letting you shoot in 12-bit RAW format, the mode also retains the computation photography elements that you usually get on OnePlus devices. This computational photography brings improvements to the images that you capture with the device leading to a much better dynamic range and lesser noise.

To view all of this clearly and in detail, you get a massive quad HD+ Fluid AMOLED display on the device. The extremely powerful Qualcomm 8 Generation 1 Processor can actually let you even edit videos and images – even RAW images – right on the OnePlus 10 Pro itself. No computer needed.

All of which makes the OnePlus 10 Pro not just a great phone, but a terrific camera in its own right. Colours will never seem the same again on other phones, after you have have shot them in 10-bit colour and edited them in 12-bit RAW mode on the OnePlus 10 Pro.