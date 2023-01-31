MIUI 14 update now available for Poco F4 and Xiaomi 11T

In December last year, Xiaomi unveiled MIUI 14 based on Android 13. The company claims that the latest MIUI is the most optimised and streamlined version of its operating system. The custom Android skin is lighter and uses lesser memory compared to its predecessor – MIUI 13.

As it turns out, Xiaomi is now rolling out the MIUI 14 update for the Poco F4 and Xiaomi 11T, with build number V14.0.1.0.TLMMIXM and V14.0.3.0.TKWMIXM. For the uninitiated, MIUI 14 brings several under-the-hood improvements to the system and introduces a new feature called ‘Super icons’. The search in device settings is also more advanced and can now show search history and categories in results.

It looks like Xiaomi has also reduced the bloatware and removed ads within the user interface. MIUI 14 has only eight system apps which cannot be uninstalled. Users might also get stock Android 13 features like the ability to turn off notifications for apps, enhanced clipboard and per-app language options.

The Poco F4 is a mid-range device that was launched in June last year. It packs the Snapdragon 870 chipset and a 6.67-inch 120Hz HDR10+ AMOLED display which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The phone came with Android 12 out of the box and offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 11T was launched in September 2021 and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. It ran on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box. It seems Xiaomi is gradually rolling out the MIUI 14 update for the Xiaomi 11T and the Poco F4, so it might take some time before it is available on your device.