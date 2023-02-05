Microsoft reportedly plans to update Bing with a faster version of ChatGPT as early as next week

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is almost everywhere. The company recently announced a paid subscription model called ChatGPT Plus that offers priority access, faster response time, and more. Now, according to the latest update, Microsoft’s own web search engine Bing will soon be powered by the next version of ChatGPT.

According to a Twitter user (@Nazmul60863192), the company might have already started testing ChatGPT on the Bing search engine with a tagline “your AI-powered search engine,” which is said to be capable of answering complex questions to get creative inspirations.

The service will likely be called the new Bing chat, powered by ChatGPT. When asked to tell me about itself, it clearly confirms that the new chat tool is indeed powered by ChatGPT, which recently became the fastest service to acquire 100 million users. Hence, we will soon be able to use ChatGPT powered search engine in the coming days, soon after incorporating the same on Azure OpenAI Service.

This morning I was experiencing the CHAT feature of Microsoft Bing search and then a few moments later disappeared it. pic.twitter.com/kSA7RMPmLy — Nazmul hossain (@Nazmul60863192) February 3, 2023

Microsoft Bing ChatGPT features

Microsoft Bing ChatGPT is likely to use the power of the internet and ChatGPT’s AI capabilities. Microsoft also confirms that as this service is based on AI, it could offer responses that could be surprising and they could even have mistakes. According to speculations, this service could be based on the next version of ChatGPT — ChatGPT 4 with support for 1 trillion parameters, improved response time, and more.

While one needs to create an account on OpenAI to use ChatGPT, Microsoft’s Bing Chat could allow users to access ChatGPT for everyone, without requiring any login. Besides Bing, Microsoft is also expected to incorporate ChatGPT into services like Office 365 and more in the coming days. With Google also working on several AI-powered services, an AI-powered search engine could be the next big thing in the world of the internet.

According to the screenshots, Microsoft’s Bing Chat ChatGPT works just like the standard version of ChatGPT, where, it will answer the queries shared by the users. Again, right now, only select users have access to this new feature, and Microsoft could be testing the waters before the official rollout of the ChatGPT-powered search engine.