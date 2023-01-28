Microsoft will stop selling Windows 10 licenses from January 31

After debuting in 2015, Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system has been a staple for millions of users for over seven years. The tech giant has since passed the baton to its successor, Windows 11. Although released over a year ago, Windows 11 is yet to make a significant dent in the market with its current share of around 16% as per Statcounter. Microsoft has halted issuing Windows 10 licenses to everyday consumers, a move that could push more users to Windows 11.

Microsoft’s official product pages for Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro now include a disclaimer at the bottom saying, “January 31, 2023 will be the last day this Windows 10 download is offered for sale. Windows 10 will remain supported with security updates that help protect your PC from viruses, spyware and other malware until October 14, 2025.”

This obviously doesn’t mean that Windows 10 support will halt immediately, though — as the company clearly states that it will continue rolling out crucial security updates well into 2025. The operating system will also probably not vanish from the market following the cut-off date because it’s likely that Windows 10 license keys and PCs with the OS version pre-installed will still be available for a while.

The disclaimer mentioned above also pushes site visitors to check out Windows 11 instead, which comes with a bunch of interface changes and performance enhancements over Windows 10. If you’re still stuck on Windows 10, now would be the best time to upgrade. Confused about how you can do that? We’ve got you covered.

How to upgrade to Windows 11

Not all PCs can run Windows 11, unfortunately, and if you are wondering if yours supports it, then the Windows 11 Installation Assistant will be the best tool to check. You can get the software from this link. Open the page and and click the “Download Now” button under the Windows 11 Installation Assistant section, then run the downloaded file.

If your PC supports Windows 11, it will be upgraded to Windows 11. You’ll need to restart your PC when the process is finished. Just be sure to back up any work before you start the process.