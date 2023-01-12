scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Microsoft wants to shut down your Xbox when not in use to reduce your power bill

With the upcoming software update, your Microsoft Xbox gaming console will consume less power in idle mode.

Microsoft Xbox Series X (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Listen to this article
Microsoft wants to shut down your Xbox when not in use to reduce your power bill
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Sustainability is the new mantra in the tech space, where major tech brands are taking a lot of new initiatives to make their products greener and more power efficient. In a similar move, Microsoft is all set to push a new software update to the Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X, which will make shutting down (energy saving) the default option instead of sleep mode.

Do note that, Microsoft Xbox consoles shipped on or after March 2022 already have this option by default, and the latest software update will enable this feature on consoles that are shipped before March 2022.

Also read |Xbox Series X review: A next-gen console in the hunt for exclusive games

When you shut down an Xbox Series S or Series X gaming console, it will just use 0.5W of power. On the other hand, when you put it in sleep mode it will continue to consume 10-15W of power. One advantage of putting your console in sleep mode is that it lets you boot it instantly. When it is shut down, it will take around 10-15 seconds to boot.

Here is how much power can save by enabling power mode on Xbox (Image credit: Microsoft)

According to Microsoft, 2 Xbox consoles in power-saving mode will save an equivalent amount of carbon removed by one tree planted and grown for a decade.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village

Do note that, this update will prioritise every saving mode over sleep mode by default, and users can switch back to sleep mode manually to enable the instant boot option. The update is currently being rolled out to beta testers, and the stable version will be made available for all users in the upcoming days.

Similarly, the software update will also enable users to adjust active hours, where, within the active hours the console will go to sleep mode, enabling quick boot. Outside the active hours, the console will go to power saving mode to help reduce power consumption.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-01-2023 at 17:22 IST
Next Story

Ads related to surge pricing, relief to anti-Sikh riot victims behind recovery notice to Kejriwal: Raj Niwas officials

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jan 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close