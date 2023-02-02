scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Microsoft rolls out ChatGPT-powered Teams Premium

OpenAI-owned ChatGPT will generate automatic meeting notes, recommend tasks and help create meeting templates for Teams users.

The premium service will cost $7 per month in June before increasing to $10 in July.

Microsoft Corp on Wednesday rolled out a premium Teams messaging offering powered by ChatGPT to simplify meetings using the AI chatbot that has taken Silicon Valley by a storm.

The premium service will cost $7 per month in June before increasing to $10 in July, Microsoft said.

Also Read |How Microsoft’s Project ELLORA is helping small languages like Gondi, Mundari become eloquent for the digital world 

Microsoft, which announced a multi-billion dollar investment in OpenAI earlier this month, has said it aims to add ChatGPT’s technology into all its products, setting the stage for more competition with rival Alphabet Inc’s Google.

The chatbot, which can produce prose or poetry on command, is at the forefront of generative AI, a space where more and more big tech companies are funneling their resources in.

ChatGPT on Wednesday announced a $20 per-month subscription plan, which will let subscribers receive access to faster responses and priority access to new features and improvements.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 08:53 IST
