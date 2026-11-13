Microsoft says Outlook at ‘near normal’ after 20-hour global outage

Some users may still experience intermittent access issues or delayed email delivery as recovery continues, Microsoft said.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Nov 13, 2026 08:11 PM IST
"A more comprehensive update can be found under M01550821 in the Microsoft 365 admin centre, as well as at status.cloud.microsoft if the admin centre is unavailable to you," the company said. (Reuters Photo)"A more comprehensive update can be found under M01550821 in the Microsoft 365 admin centre, as well as at status.cloud.microsoft if the admin centre is unavailable to you," the company said. (Reuters Photo)

Following a brief outage, Microsoft said service availability was improving, with email queues significantly reduced and approaching normal levels.

“We’re continuing to see improvements in service availability, with email queues significantly reduced and approaching normal levels. Some users may still experience intermittent access issues or delayed email delivery as recovery continues.

“We’ve implemented additional mitigation measures, are restoring remaining affected infrastructure, and are investigating residual service issues while closely monitoring service health and validating recovery across affected connection methods.

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“A more comprehensive update can be found under M01550821 in the Microsoft 365 admin centre, as well as at status.cloud.microsoft if the admin centre is unavailable to you,” the company said.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

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