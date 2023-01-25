scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Microsoft’s services such as 365, Outlook, GitHub, Teams, Azure appear to be down
Various Microsoft services such as Teams, Outlook, Microsoft 365, Azure, and LinkedIn are facing downtime as per the down detector. Users across the world are unable to access most of Microsoft’s services and there is no information on what caused this issue.

Outlook, the email service from Microsoft is down in India and in a few more markets as per various reports from Twitter. This looks like an issue related to a server and the company is yet to comment on the same. Some users have also reported that Microsoft’s video calling app Teams is also unresponsive for select users.

Services like Teams, Azure, LinkedIn, and 365 are currently down as per user reports.

Like Facebook, Amazon, and Google, Microsoft hosts all its services on its own Azure cloud. There seems to be an issue on the Microsoft Azure cloud, which has made several Microsoft services go offline. Besides these services, GitHub social coding is also down for several users across the world.

This looks like one of the major outages of this year, given almost every Microsoft service is down. Microsoft seems to be working on fixing this issue and the company is yet to issue a statement on what caused this massive Microsoft outage.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 13:40 IST
