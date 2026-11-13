Microsoft outage: Company reports positive results as it works to restore services

Following a widespread Microsoft outage that disrupted businesses and government agencies worldwide, the company has reported progress in its efforts to restore Outlook, Teams and other Microsoft 365 services. On its Service Health Status page, Microsoft said it was seeing “positive results” in improving server stability after applying a patch to part of its infrastructure.

“We’re seeing positive results for server stability after applying an upstream authentication/routing configuration component patch to a portion of our infrastructure. We’ll continue to monitor its progress and are working to expand it to servers supporting active regions coming online,” read the update.

In its latest update, the company said the fix addresses a problem affecting how users connect to its services. Further, the company said that it is monitoring the results and plans to extend the fix to more servers across affected regions. Earlier, the company had reported only “marginal success” in its recovery efforts, indicating that users may continue to face problems accessing several Microsoft 365 services.