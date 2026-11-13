Microsoft outage: Company reports positive results as it works to restore services

Following a widespread Microsoft outage that disrupted businesses and government agencies worldwide, the company has reported progress in its efforts to restore Outlook, Teams and other Microsoft 365 services. On its Service Health Status page, Microsoft said it was seeing “positive results” in improving server stability after applying a patch to part of its infrastructure.
“We’re seeing positive results for server stability after applying an upstream authentication/routing configuration component patch to a portion of our infrastructure. We’ll continue to monitor its progress and are working to expand it to servers supporting active regions coming online,” read the update.
In its latest update, the company said the fix addresses a problem affecting how users connect to its services. Further, the company said that it is monitoring the results and plans to extend the fix to more servers across affected regions. Earlier, the company had reported only “marginal success” in its recovery efforts, indicating that users may continue to face problems accessing several Microsoft 365 services.
Microsoft said it was monitoring server activity across different regions to identify performance issues and determine how to improve capacity. It was also checking whether the patches were working as intended after restarting affected infrastructure. Apart from these, Microsoft said it was increasing capacity by deploying additional virtual machines (VMs), which are software-based computers that run on physical servers.
Though the company has not announced a fix for all, the latest updates seem to suggest that Microsoft’s recovery efforts are beginning to show results. The company is yet to confirm when all affected services will resume normal operations. The tech giant has also reiterated that it has found no evidence of a cyberattack causing the disruption. “As of now, we are not aware of any malicious activity that is causing this incident,” the company said.
The Microsoft Windows maker added that it will continue treating the incident as a priority till all its services resume fully. Once the issue is resolved, the company said it will publish a detailed post-incident report explaining the root cause, the fixes implemented, and additional measures to prevent similar disruptions in the future. “Once mitigated, we will provide full details of the root cause, defense-in-depth repair items, and more within a Post-Incident Report.”
The outage has affected several Microsoft services, including Outlook, Teams, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, SharePoint and OneDrive. Users across multiple countries, including Australia, India, and Taiwan, have reported difficulties in accessing their accounts, sending emails and using certain collaboration features. While the latest update offers some indication of progress, Microsoft has yet to offer a definite timeline for the complete restoration of its services.