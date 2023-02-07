Microsoft-OpenAI surprise event today: ChatGPT-powered Bing launch event?

Recent reports talked about the upcoming Bing search engine being integrated with ChatGPT. Microsoft has now announced a new launch event with OpenAI just minutes after Google announced its own ChatGPT-like service called Bard. Do note that, Google is also hosting a launch event on February 8, where, the company is likely to showcase its new AI-powered search engine and its capabilities.

The event will take place at Microsoft’s headquarters in Redmond, California at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET or 11:30 PM IST, where, Microsoft is likely to announce several new services with OpenAI’s ChaGPT integration. The highlight of the event could be the announcement of ChatGPT-powered Bing to take on Alphabet’s Google search engine.

hello from redmond! excited for the event tomorrow pic.twitter.com/b7TUr0ti42 — Sam Altman (@sama) February 6, 2023

According to a report by The Verge, the invite says that Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella “share some progress on a few exciting projects.” Hence, we can expect to see several announcements between Microsoft and OpenAI during the event, which could include OpenAI announcing Microsoft being the exclusive cloud service provider, integration of ChatGPT on Bing, and more. There are also rumours that OpenAI might announce its next-generation ChatGPT 4 at the event, which will be available exclusively on Bing.

Besides launching a search engine powered by OpenAI, Microsoft is also said to be working on incorporating ChatGPT into some of its other services like Office 365, Teams, and Outlook. In the coming days, a lot of Microsoft’s services are likely to get benefit from various AI services developed by OpenAI.

How to watch Microsoft OpenAI event online?

Microsoft has not announced any live streaming for its upcoming event. This will be a physical event, happening at the company’s headquarters.

What time will the Microsoft event begin?

Microsoft OpenAI’s event will begin at 11:30 PM IST.

What to expect from the Microsoft OpenAI event?

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is likely to announce new products and services powered by OpenAI’s products like ChatGPT.